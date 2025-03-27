CPIC Asset Management: CPIC Investment Management Launches Hong Kong's First Tokenized USD Money Market Fund

A Milestone in Institutional-Grade Tokenized Finance, Bridging Traditional Investment and Blockchain Innovation

CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) has unveiled CPIC Estable MMF, the first tokenized USD money market fund under Hong Kong's SFC regulated fund structure framework. This groundbreaking initiative transforms traditional finance by integrating blockchain technology, allowing professional investors to access stable, yield-generating assets in a secure and fully compliant manner.

Operating as a private fund under Hong Kong's OFC structure regulated by the SFC, CPIC Estable MMF digitizes fund shares on the blockchain, enabling seamless ownership tracking and transparent transactions. The fund debuted with an initial subscription volume of $100 million on its first day, signaling strong market demand and confidence in tokenized finance.

Institutional-Grade Tokenization with Trusted Financial Partners

CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) serves as the fund sponsor and manager, while the PAC powers the tokenization infrastructure. Standard Chartered Bank provides custody, fund administration, and registrar services, ensuring that CPIC Estable MMF meets the highest institutional and regulatory standards.

The fund's strategy focuses on USD-denominated short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments, offering a stable and low-risk investment opportunity. By leveraging blockchain technology, CPIC Estable MMF enhances efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in money market fund investments, setting a new benchmark for digital asset integration in traditional finance.

Advancing Web3 Through Real-World Asset Tokenization

More than just a fund, CPIC Estable MMF represents a critical step in bringing regulated financial products onto the blockchain, paving the way for institutional adoption of tokenized assets. The on-chain registration and management of fund shares streamline operations while reinforcing security and compliance.

"Web3 isn't built overnight - it requires structured, deliberate progress," said CG Zhou, CEO of CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong). "The convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology isn't just an emerging trend; it's one of the most certain paths forward. The launch of CPIC Estable MMF marks a significant milestone in this journey, demonstrating how tokenization can unlock new opportunities for institutional investors. Our goal is to leverage our expertise in asset management and RWA tokenization to bring more yield-bearing traditional assets onto the blockchain, fueling the growth of a more robust Web3 financial ecosystem."

Redefining the Future of Finance

CPIC Estable MMF is more than a pioneering fund - it signals the evolution of institutional investment in the digital age. As regulatory clarity increases and demand for compliant tokenized assets grows, CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) remains committed to leading the charge in transforming traditional finance with blockchain-powered solutions.

