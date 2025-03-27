Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NHPX | ISIN: CNE1000009Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 75C
Frankfurt
27.03.25
08:02 Uhr
2,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,02013:24
2,9403,02013:24
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 12:50 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CPIC Asset Management: CPIC Investment Management Launches Hong Kong's First Tokenized USD Money Market Fund

Finanznachrichten News

A Milestone in Institutional-Grade Tokenized Finance, Bridging Traditional Investment and Blockchain Innovation

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) has unveiled CPIC Estable MMF, the first tokenized USD money market fund under Hong Kong's SFC regulated fund structure framework. This groundbreaking initiative transforms traditional finance by integrating blockchain technology, allowing professional investors to access stable, yield-generating assets in a secure and fully compliant manner.

Operating as a private fund under Hong Kong's OFC structure regulated by the SFC, CPIC Estable MMF digitizes fund shares on the blockchain, enabling seamless ownership tracking and transparent transactions. The fund debuted with an initial subscription volume of $100 million on its first day, signaling strong market demand and confidence in tokenized finance.

Institutional-Grade Tokenization with Trusted Financial Partners

CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) serves as the fund sponsor and manager, while the PAC powers the tokenization infrastructure. Standard Chartered Bank provides custody, fund administration, and registrar services, ensuring that CPIC Estable MMF meets the highest institutional and regulatory standards.

The fund's strategy focuses on USD-denominated short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments, offering a stable and low-risk investment opportunity. By leveraging blockchain technology, CPIC Estable MMF enhances efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in money market fund investments, setting a new benchmark for digital asset integration in traditional finance.

Advancing Web3 Through Real-World Asset Tokenization

More than just a fund, CPIC Estable MMF represents a critical step in bringing regulated financial products onto the blockchain, paving the way for institutional adoption of tokenized assets. The on-chain registration and management of fund shares streamline operations while reinforcing security and compliance.

"Web3 isn't built overnight - it requires structured, deliberate progress," said CG Zhou, CEO of CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong). "The convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology isn't just an emerging trend; it's one of the most certain paths forward. The launch of CPIC Estable MMF marks a significant milestone in this journey, demonstrating how tokenization can unlock new opportunities for institutional investors. Our goal is to leverage our expertise in asset management and RWA tokenization to bring more yield-bearing traditional assets onto the blockchain, fueling the growth of a more robust Web3 financial ecosystem."

Redefining the Future of Finance

CPIC Estable MMF is more than a pioneering fund - it signals the evolution of institutional investment in the digital age. As regulatory clarity increases and demand for compliant tokenized assets grows, CPIC Investment Management (Hong Kong) remains committed to leading the charge in transforming traditional finance with blockchain-powered solutions.

https://imhk.cpic.com.cn/zcglxgywb/

jj@thepac.io
Leo Zhu
Hong Kong

SOURCE: CPIC Asset Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.