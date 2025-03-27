Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Finalizing BE WATER Crypto Token to Drive Sales, Brand Loyalty, and Digital Rewards

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), a leading innovator in premium, health-focused beverages, is making final preparations for the launch of its BE WATER crypto token on the Ethereum blockchain. As noted in its January 23, 2025 press release, this digital asset represents a major step toward integrating blockchain technology with consumer loyalty and engagement.

The BE WATER crypto token is in its final development phase, with several key milestones achieved:

Smart Contract Finalization : The token contract is undergoing final review for full functionality and security.

Security Audit: Initial testing has been completed, with a comprehensive audit scheduled prior to deployment.

Ethereum Blockchain Selection: Ethereum has been chosen for its scalability, security, low fees, and robust ecosystem.

Token Utility: The token will offer governance, staking opportunities, and exclusive consumer perks within the BE WATER ecosystem.

Marketing & Partnerships: Strategic collaborations with key platforms, influencers, and exchanges are underway to drive adoption.

Launch Strategy: A detailed roadmap and official release timeline will be announced soon.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "The launch of the BE WATER token on Ethereum marks a transformative milestone for our company and community. Ethereum's open network ensures accessibility, security, and financial inclusivity, aligning perfectly with our mission to connect health-focused hydration with digital innovation. This expansion strengthens Greene Concepts' presence in the digital economy and creates exciting new revenue opportunities."

Mr. Greene adds, "We are also excited to introduce redeemable codes on BE WATER packaging. These codes will unlock physical rewards, exclusive incentives, and interactive experiences designed to build loyalty and encourage repeat purchases. By combining blockchain technology with customer rewards, we aim to drive sales, deepen brand engagement, and foster community - all while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and wellness."

The BE WATER Token is a cryptocurrency token deployed on the Base network, which is a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum. Layer 2 solutions are designed to improve scalability, reduce transaction fees, and enhance the overall user experience on the Ethereum blockchain.

The "Contract Address" is a unique identifier for the BE WATER Token on the Base network. The address provides details about the token such as its total supply, holders, and transaction history.

BE WATER Token Contract: Blockchain: Base (Ethereum Layer 2) Page:

Contract Address:

https://basescan.org/token/0x011195c12bf6ac80030dc0f0e13871f12c9d3dd7

NOTE: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

