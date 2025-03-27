Markt Taps Voiceflip's ARDI to Advance MLS Support Services

In a strategic move to help real estate organizations deliver smarter, more efficient member support, Voiceflip has partnered with Markt to launch ARDI-a proprietary AI assistant built specifically for MLSs and Associations. Through this partnership, ARDI will be available to MLSs across Markt's expansive client network of over 60,000 MLS subscribers, delivering instant, reliable answers while augmenting and enhancing the overall member experience.

ARDI (Artificial Reasoning and Decision Intelligence platform), delivers instant, accurate answers to critical questions about MLS systems, benefits, services, and key industry topics. Available across five channels including text, voice, website, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, ARDI supports conversations in over 25 languages, making it easy for members to get help on their terms- anytime, in the ways that work best for them.

By integrating ARDI into its service offerings, Markt is empowering their MLS clients to boost service speed, reduce operational costs, and offer higher value human interactions.

"ARDI will give MLS subscribers quick and accurate answers, freeing our staff for bigger challenges and puzzles," said Betsy Hanson, General Manager of Markt. "Markt and Voiceflip are working to bring the future of customer support to subscribers in our market. Having the right AI partners is key," added ARMLS CEO Matt Consalvo.

"Markt represents a new kind of client," said Kurtis Cicalo, CEO and Founder of Voiceflip. "Their focus on delivering professional services for organized real estate is pushing the industry forward, and we're excited to support that evolution by integrating Ardi into their workflow."

About Markt

Markt is a professional services organization and agency dedicated to supporting MLSs and associations. Markt started as a service for its MLS owners (ARMLS, Metro MLS, realMLS), but has significantly expanded, completing projects for over a dozen MLSs and associations across the United States. Markt provides MLS support, marketing, employee recruitment, member surveys, market research, branding and more.

About Voiceflip

Voiceflip specializes in AI solutions that streamline data processing and enhance operational efficiency in real estate. Its flagship product, ARDI, is a proprietary AI assistant that delivers fast, accurate answers in 25 languages across five channels. Each ARDI is powered by a custom knowledge base tailored to the MLS or Association it serves-ensuring responses are locally relevant and always up to date.

