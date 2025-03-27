Loop Industries to Participate in Gabelli Funds' 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop"), a clean technology company dedicated to acceleratinga circular plastics economy and circular fashion by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and textile-to-textile polyester fiber, today announced that Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO, and Kevin O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations, will be participating in Gabelli Funds' 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium.



Event Details:

Date: April 3rd, 2025

Location: The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Time: Loop Industries will present at 2:15 PM

During the conference, Loop will hold a group presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial analysts.

For Virtual Participation: Interested parties are encouraged to register for a virtual meeting through the Gabelli Funds conference portal.

Registration Link: Gabelli Conference Registration

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

For More Information:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

