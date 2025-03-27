Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.02 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 9.95 Meters at Augustus

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-93 and LC24-94 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-93 intersected 1.02 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 9.95 m at 68.45 drilled dept, and the drill hole LC24-94 intercepted a 0.39% Li2O over 6.9 m at 61.35 m depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

LC24-93

The main lithium intercept is 9.95 m wide with an average 1.02 percent Li2O at 68.45 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 174 ppm Be, 55 ppm Cs, 58 ppm Ga, 1,383 ppm Rb, 98 ppm Nb, and 92 ppm Ta.

There is one m wide lithium and rare metals enriched zone in the basement section with 1% Li2O at a drilled depth of 62.80 m, with 2,040 ppm Cs, 91 ppm Ga, and 9,080 ppm Rb. This section is also marked with 759 ppm nickel (Ni), 850 ppm manganese (Mn) and 203 ppm zinc (Zn).

LC24-94

There is one lower grade lithium intercept 6.9 m wide with an average 0.39 percent Li2O at 61.35 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 148 ppm Be, 62 ppm Cs, 72 ppm Ga, 1,287 ppm Rb, 92 ppm Nb, and 92 ppm Ta.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-93 was drilled at location 5367764.75N, 287300.476E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 214.54 degrees (true north) and dip -68 with a drilled depth of 149 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC23-94 was drilled at location 5367727.661N, 287338.685E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 204.54 degrees (true north) and dip -73 with a drilled depth of 128 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-93 Sample assays highlights

Table 2: LC24-94 Sample Assay Highlights

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SPD - Spodumene Pegmatites

