Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and healthcare innovation, is excited to announce the opening of its first satellite location in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. This expansion is made possible through a strategic shared space agreement with Keep Glowing Medical Spa and renowned physician Dr. Michael Ellis, blending cutting-edge stem cell therapies with an established wellness hub.

Located within Keep Glowing Medical Spa, the new satellite site will operate under Adia Nutrition's medical division, Adia Med, offering FDA-compliant regenerative treatments such as AdiaVita (umbilical cord stem cells with 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit) and AdiaLink (3.5 trillion exosomes per unit). These therapies, produced in partnership with an FDA-approved laboratory, meet Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act standards for minimal manipulation and homologous use, targeting conditions like inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and musculoskeletal issues.









https://keepglowingmedicalspa.com/



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/246027_keep_glow_website.jpg

"We're proud to collaborate with Keep Glowing Medical Spa and Dr. Michael Ellis to bring our regenerative solutions to Tinton Falls," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "This shared space partnership taps into Keep Glowing Medical Spa's top-tier facility and Dr. Mike Ellis's exceptional expertise, letting us bring transformative care to you in a cost-effective, community-centered way. It's a seamless blend of innovation and a personal approach that puts patients first."

Dr. Michael Ellis, a respected figure in integrative medicine, will oversee clinical operations at the Tinton Falls location, ensuring patients receive personalized, high-quality care. Keep Glowing Medical Spa's established reputation for advanced aesthetic and wellness services complements Adia Med's mission, creating a seamless integration of regenerative therapies into their offerings. This partnership marks the first step in Adia Nutrition's plan to expand through similar collaborations nationwide, following the successful launch of its flagship clinic in Winter Park, Florida, in January 2025.









Dr. Michael Ellis



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/246027_dr__michael_ellis.jpg

The Tinton Falls satellite will provide patients with access to Adia Med's ethically sourced, lab-verified stem cell products without the need for international travel. By sharing space, Adia Nutrition reduces overhead while tapping into an existing patient base, setting a scalable model for future growth in the $15.1 billion global stem cell market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246027

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.