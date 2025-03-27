McDonald, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) -Amaero International Ltd (ASX: 3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

"Following a series of transformative corporate milestones, we are now fully funded to execute on our growth strategy," said Hank Holland, Chairman and CEO of Amaero. "Among these milestones are the US$22.8 million direct loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the completion of an oversubscribed A$22 million institutional placement and our recent dual listing on the OTCQB in the U.S. With our balance sheet secured, we now look forward to engaging with investors in New York and outlining our strategic growth plans for the years ahead to become the largest and most responsive U.S. domestic supplier of C103, refractory and titanium alloy powder for additive manufacturing of critical components utilized by the defense and space industries."

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 11:00am ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Amaero International Ltd



Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB:AMROF) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, USA. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder metallurgy parts with forged-like material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

