ENNOVI and AKM Meadville Partner to Enhance CCS Solutions in Europe

Strategic Partnership to Strengthen ENNOVI's CCS Offerings and Expand AKM Meadville's Global Reach

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AKM Meadville, a prominent substrate-like PCB (SLP), advanced high density interconnects (HDI), rigid-flex, flex, and flex assembly (FPC & FPCA) manufacturer based in China. This strategic partnership focusing on Europe, aims to support ENNOVI's growing Cell Contacting System (CCS) business for EV batteries in Europe while enabling AKM Meadville to expand into the European market.

By leveraging AKM Meadville's advanced FPC manufacturing capabilities, ENNOVI will effectively enhance the technological advantages and cost competitiveness for its CCS customers in Europe, a highly competitive market.

"This partnership represents an important step in our mission to deliver innovative, competitive solutions to our CCS customers," said Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI. "By integrating AKM Meadville's FPC expertise into our supply chain, we are enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our European customers and drive greater efficiency and value in the CCS market."

This collaboration marks AKM Meadville's first significant expansion beyond China, focusing on establishing a strong European presence. This partnership strengthens AKM Meadville's European presence and supports ENNOVI's quality and innovation goals.

"We are thrilled to partner with ENNOVI as we expand our operations into Europe," said C.W.Fong, CEO of AKM Meadville. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to delivering world-class solutions to customers and fostering growth in new markets."

The ENNOVI-AKM Meadville partnership underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation and competitiveness in the CCS industry. As ENNOVI continues to expand its capabilities and market reach, this partnership will play a pivotal role in its growth strategy, delivering significant value to customers and stakeholders.

About ENNOVI:

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments , power components , and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with EV OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, we accelerate the process for our EV customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com .

