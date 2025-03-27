BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 March 2025 were:

217.09p Capital only

217.94p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 8,402 Ordinary shares on 25th March 2025, the Company has 67,974,212 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,387,093 shares which are held in Treasury.