Akademily (EDUBAND LLP) Launches New Service to Support Beginner Entrepreneurs with Business Plans

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akademily, operated by Eduband LLP, is excited to announce the launch of a new service dedicated to helping beginner entrepreneurs create high-quality business plans. Known for its academic support services, which have resulted in over 7,500 successful projects, Akademily is expanding its expertise to assist individuals looking to develop professional, comprehensive business plans.

A well-crafted business plan is essential for entrepreneurs seeking funding or attracting investors. It requires strategic thinking, meticulous planning, and a deep understanding of various disciplines. The clients of Akademily have access to experienced business plan ghostwriters and consultants who help create plans that suit the requirements of financial institutions, investors, and funding agencies.

Business administration, marketing, finance, law and management are among the essential services which guarantee a professional touch in every part of the project. Whether you're starting from scratch or refining an existing plan, Akademily will work closely with you to produce a business plan that is both convincing and strategically sound.

What Akademily's Business Plan Service Offers:

Tailor-Made Solutions: Your business plan will be tailored to meet your specific requirements and target your audience and potential investors.

Expert Knowledge: Akademily's team of authors is experienced in business administration, finance, marketing, and other essential fields, guaranteeing top-notch expertise and insight.

Free Consultation: Before starting any project, you'll receive a free, non-binding consultation to discuss costs, options, and a strategy that fits your needs.

Transparent Billing: Akademily prides itself on clear, transparent pricing-there are no hidden fees, and all costs are communicated upfront.

Akademily.de determines the cost of services depending on each individual request so that you can get a reasonable proposal that is consistent with your business goals. Investing in a professionally ghostwritten business plan is a step that will provide long-term value and can significantly increase your chances of securing funding and achieving success in the competitive business industry.

About Akademily

Since 2017, Akademily has been guiding students, researchers, and professionals through their academic journeys. Now expanding into the entrepreneurial space, Akademily offers specialized services designed to support beginner entrepreneurs with professional business plan development, making sure that their ventures are well-prepared for success.

Contact:

18 Granville Avenue Oadby, Leicester LE2 5FL, The United Kingdom

marketing@akademily.de