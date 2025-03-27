Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40MNH | ISIN: BMG174341047 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JG
Tradegate
26.03.25
11:59 Uhr
51,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD WEALTH SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD WEALTH SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,20049,60014:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2025 13:10 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Completes Annual Filings

Finanznachrichten News

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) announced today the filing of its 2024 annual report, including audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, on Form 20-F with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+.

These documents are available at bnt.brookfield.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Brookfield Wealth Solutions' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Hard copies will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bnt.brookfield.comor contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: +1.212.618.3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
Investor Relations:
Rachel Schneider
Tel: +1.416.369.3358
Email: rachel.schneider@brookfield.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.