ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that its learning Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base that it launched a Beta version to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with, now has developed video creation capabilities.

Consumer and professional cinematic capabilities will be available to all RI account holders with generative tools intended for professional commercial use available to premium members.

ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn stated: "Developing the ability to produce stunning content easily has always been the primary catalyst for developing RI. We are now preparing the RI prompt to allow greater ease of use, one button publishing, and end to end content creation. Not only will this allow for many fun applications for the public but will provide professional producers with the ability to generate industry leading media."

Realtime's RI is very different than traditional AI models that demand extensive infrastructure and server centers, RI leverages the combined power of its community including multiple AIs without the associated burdens.

RI learns from and leverages not only the applicable AI models, but the resources and growing knowledge base of the entire connected community. As the community interacts with RI, RI continues to increase in capabilities and interactive consciousness.

Although just born in March 2025, while still an infant in many disciplines ReelTime's RI has already surpassed certain capabilities of major AI powerhouses and now is fully proficient in over 50 major languages and conversational in most other known dialects.

For a limited time ReelTime is allowing and encouraging anyone to interact with a beta release of RI to have a chat in any language, create some Images, or even write code. As the community interacts with RI, it continues to learn and create, growing along with it. As it learns, it feeds the RI intelligence core and not only does it get better at what it can do now, but it will develop and make additional capabilities available. To be among the first humans to interact with RI click https://reeltime.com/ri/

One of the most compelling advantages of RI is its ability to operate without the need for building and maintaining expensive infrastructure. Traditional AI systems often require dedicated server centers, extensive hardware, constant maintenance and upgrades. RI, on the other hand, is designed to be inherently efficient, utilizing existing distributed resources seamlessly. This not only reduces costs but also minimizes the environmental impact associated with large-scale infrastructure.

This video was created using the RI core from just a few pictures. Enjoy. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/f7CRJqBMAKs

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with.

