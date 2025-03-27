Donald Stuart Seigal "Aka" ANTHEMan Releases 2 April Fools Song Videos on Youtube

Donald Stuart Seigal aka ANTHEMan and his Antheman band is releasing two April Fools Song YouTube videos

The songs "Fool Me Twice," and "April Fool" are dropping just in time for April Fools Day

"Fool Me Twice"

soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/fool-me-twice

"April Fool"

https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/april-fool

The "Fool Me Twice" video was shot inside & outside the Belvedere Castle, Moat & Delacorte Theatre in New York City's Central Park with Antheman dressed in an Elizabethan Jester's outfit ala Shakespeare's court Jester named Feste. "What better way to perform a fool's song then as a Castle Jester" says Antheman.

Donald Stuart Seigal ANTHEMan on guitar as a Court Jester of the Belvedere Castle with the ANTHEManBand Royal Sax performing Fool Me Twice

The "Fool Me Twice" Video with a Reggae / Pop/ Rock feel, features masterful interplay between a Singer / guitar/-songwriter and Royal Sax player.

The second April Fool's Day song is aptly titled "April Fool." It is a dreamy rock ballad with a meld of Jimi Hendrix & John Lennon and a hypnotic Royal pan flute player

ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing April Fool as a Court Jester of the Belvedere Castle at the moat at sunset with a pan flute's hypnotic aura.

The "April Fool" song is performed by ANTHEMan and the ANTHEManBand performing with the backdrop of the Belvedere Castle Moat at sunset with a pan flute's hypnotic aura.

"What better way to commemorate April Fool's Day than as a court Jester who is a master of foolishness." Says Antheman.

For professional & novice streamers TV & Movie producers:

Here is the link to professionally license, "Fool Me Twice," and "April Fool," anytime you need the best sync for your production!

LINK: https://www.licensequote.com/pub/PEP-RALLYr/licensing/

So, who is ANTHEMan? ANTHEMan is the songwriter Donald Stuart Seigal

Don wrote a song called "Suzanna" which was inspired by a real-life experience, about going on a road trip and having to say good bye to his young children. The song appeared in the 2023 NY Mets-themed Hallmark Movie called "Hearts in the Game." The song also appeared in a hilarious Allstate Bergman the NCAA football kicker commercial and the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Boston Pizza commercial. LINK to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEDXc4_rfdI

Here is a link to the full song Suzanna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2xfVQfrxWs

About Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan;

Donald Stuart Seigal, owner of Rat A Tat LLC, is on over 300 TV shows and film productions (licensed by APM & Sonoton Music Libraries.) His music has been heard on NBC, CBS, ABC, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Disney, Comedy Central, and productions in 20 nations worldwide. As a songwriter and musician, he has written and recorded with members of rock bands, including Springsteen's E Street band, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, Nektar, toured with the Lester Lanin Big Band and as a band leader with his own original Rock & Pop songs & music productions he was the opening band act up for Chick Corea, Return to Forever, Rick Derringer, Ritchie Havens, and The Turtles.

"I hope you enjoy my songs as much as I had fun making them, that were inspired by all the beautiful people in my life."

Love,

ANTHEMan

Donald Stuart Seigal

Contact Information:

Managing member RAT A TAT LLC

Social Media Handle anthemanband

973-334-3139

