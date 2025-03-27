Company's multi-channel marketing approach showing growth trajectory and potential upside

Boston Solar Surpasses 50 Residential Solar Sales MTD surpassing $2 Million in Sales

Over $22 Million in Signed Commercial Contracts

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink:SING) wholly owned subsidiary Boston Solar, a leading residential and commercial solar provider in Massachusetts, has launched a significant television advertising campaign through a strategic Brand Awareness Campaign with a prominent Boston television station, signaling a powerful expansion of the company's marketing footprint that could drive substantial growth in customer acquisition and revenue.

Boston Solar Expands Digital Dominance with OTT and Broadcast Advertising to Drive Sales and Brand Growth

Boston Solar's proven digital strategy continues to deliver impressive results, with its recent Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising campaigns on leading streaming services platforms generating an immediate uptick in sales. Building on this success, the company is taking a bold step forward by launching a high-impact brand awareness campaign on a leading local news station. This strategic expansion into broadcast media is designed to amplify Boston Solar's market presence, attract new customers, and solidify its position as a leader in the solar energy sector in New England.

The campaign features two professionally produced commercials now airing across our partner channel's programming schedule, complemented by branded integrations within the station's weather segments throughout the week. This comprehensive television presence is expected to reach an average of 422,000 viewers weekly, dramatically expanding the company's visibility within its key service territory.

Strategic Shift in Marketing Approach

Boston Solar's move into television advertising represents a noteworthy evolution in the company's market strategy. While many solar providers remain heavily dependent on digital marketing channels, Boston Solar's expansion into traditional broadcast media demonstrates a sophisticated multi-channel approach designed to capture broader market segments.

"This partnership with a leading local station represents a strategic investment in brand awareness and customer acquisition," added Mike Morlino President Boston Solar. "By complementing our digital initiatives with targeted television exposure, we're reaching households that might not be actively searching online for solar solutions but are excellent candidates for adoption."

The Company is implementing this diversified marketing approach to provide Boston Solar with a competitive advantage in customer acquisition costs (CAC) - a critical metric for solar installation companies. By reaching passive prospects through television, the company may reduce its dependence on increasingly competitive and expensive digital advertising channels.

Weather Segment Integration Enhances Brand Authority

Particularly notable in the channel-partner launch is Boston Solar's integration into weather segments - a strategic placement that naturally associates the company with energy consciousness when viewers are most attuned to climate considerations.

This contextual relevance not only enhances brand recall but positions Boston Solar as an authority in renewable energy solutions at precisely the moment when consumers may be most receptive to sustainability messaging.

Initiatives

Those watching the renewable energy sector, Boston Solar's marketing expansion could signal several positive developments:

Growth Trajectory: The significant investment in television advertising to drive down Customer Acquisition Cost, drive brand awareness and bring in new sales and partnerships. Margin Protection: Diversification of customer acquisition channels improving costs and reducing overall expenses in marketing and continue throughout the business Brand Premium Development: Television presence tends to elevate brand perception, potentially allowing for premium experience compared to competitors who rely solely on digital lead generation. Market Share Strategy: The reach of 422,000 weekly viewers represents substantial market penetration in the Massachusetts region, potentially accelerating market share gains.

Industry observers note that solar installation companies that successfully build brand equity through broadcast media often demonstrate stronger resilience during market fluctuations and seasonal variations in demand.

Sector Context

This marketing expansion comes as the residential solar sector in Massachusetts continues to benefit from favorable policy conditions, including the state's SMART program incentives and federal tax credits for solar installations. These incentives, combined with rising utility costs, have created a favorable environment for market growth.

Boston Solar's enhanced marketing reach positions the company to capitalize on these market conditions more effectively than competitors who lack comparable brand visibility.

Boston Solar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/246282_e3bd0b1544d8fb0d_001full.jpg

About Boston Solar - www.bostonsolar.us

Boston Solar is a premier solar provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout Massachusetts. The company has established a reputation for quality installations, comprehensive customer service, and deep expertise in navigating the complex landscape of solar incentives and financing options in the Northeast market.

About SinglePoint Inc. www.singlepoint.com

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

