Austria installed 2. 2 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, bringing its cumulative total to 8. 3 GW by the end of the year, according to industry group PV Austria. From pv magazine Germany Austria installed 2. 2 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, a 10% decline in new installations from the previous year, according to industry group Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria). The country added 2. 47 GW in 2023, 955 MW in 2022, 660 MW in 2021, and 360 MW in 2020. Several large solar projects completed in late 2024 prevented an even sharper decline, said PV Austria. By the end of December 2024, Austria's ...

