Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (formerly Vicunau Metals Corp.) (the "Company", "Gold Hart", or "HART") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Tolita gold-copper-silver porphyry target where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt.

"We are thrilled to have launched drilling at this historically significant asset which we believe may be one of the only remaining fully preserved, potentially large scale gold-copper porphyry targets in the Vicuña district of Chile," stated Isaac Maresky, Chairman and CEO of HART. "The Tolita property has waited nearly 30 years for this critical second phase of drilling since it was long-ago recognized by a top geologist as a unique target for its gold and copper near surface. Our team of geologists have been involved in some of the country's largest gold and copper discoveries, and deserve a great deal of credit for recognizing Tolita in the early 1990s, maintaining the property, and obtaining all approvals to launch this drill campaign. With the application of modern science including geophysics, and the discovery of a large 2.5km2 high-chargeability anomaly, we believe the Gold Hart team is well equipped to properly target the potential of the property."

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface. In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide / porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits.

Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys with 4 unique anomalies, but was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign) due to negative gold market sentiment in 1997-1998. When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling". Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former National Geological Survey head. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with 59-million ounces of gold and 12.5-billion pounds of copper.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of RC drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, and silver. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists in 1993.

Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.





Drilling Launch Highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/246301_goldhart1en.jpg





March 2025 Drilling Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/246301_goldhart2en.jpg





March 2025 Drilling Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/246301_goldhart3en.jpg





Gold Hart Copper Corp. HART Ticker Square

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/246301_goldhart4en.jpg

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

