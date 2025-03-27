Steam has cemented its dominance in Southeast Asia's booming PC gaming market, according to Omdia's new South-Eastern Asia Online Gaming Report 2025 report. In 2024, the Valve-owned platform set a new regional record, reaching an average of 11.5 million yearly active users (YAUs), representing 3.7% of global YAUs. While Steam faces challenges, its strategic focus on local payment gateways and region-specific pricing continues to make it the platform of choice for local developers looking to expand their global footprint.

Southeast Asia mobile games market spending and year-on-year growth

Mobile gaming: Football titles lead amid stagnant growth

Despite just 2% growth in 2024, Konami's efootball and EA FC Mobile Soccer emerged as standout performers. Fueled by major football events, strategic updates and high-profile IP collaborations, these titles drove a 39% surge in sports games revenue, solidifying their position in the mobile gaming segment.

Policy Shifts: Government push esports while balancing regulation

Southeast Asian governments are actively fostering gaming ecosystems through esports-friendly policies including infrastructure development, talent cultivation and IP protection. However, regulatory challenges persist, with some countries maintaining restrictions on foreign games and companies to protect local developers and younger audiences.

A dynamic future for Southeast Asia's gaming market

Omdia's latest report highlights a dynamic landscape where Steam's PC ecosystem, the rise of sports games and government-backed esports initiatives are reshaping Southeast Asia's gaming future.

"Southeast Asia remains a key battleground for developers", said Chenyu Cui, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "While the market presents immense growth potential, success depends on adapting to shifting regulations, leveraging local partnerships and aligning with regional gaming trends."

