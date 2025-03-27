Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
PR Newswire
27.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
62 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars late Wednesday.
  • Consumer confidence hit a 12-year low earlier this week, reflecting a more cautious outlook from the market.
  • NYSE's parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced today that it will explore using payments technology company Circle's digital assets to develop products for customers.

Read the full announcement: ICE and Circle Sign MOU to Explore Product Innovation

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651837/NYSE_March_27_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-to-explore-digital-asset-use-with-circle-302413188.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
