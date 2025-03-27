NextTrip Launches New Innovative Online Cruise Booking Platform NextTrip Cruise

Next-Gen Platform Provides a Seamless End-to-End Cruise Booking Process for Travelers

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology company, today announced the launch of NextTrip Cruise, an innovative online cruise booking platform designed to simplify and enhance the cruise planning experience. With real-time availability, access to expert cruise specialists, and exclusive travel perks, NextTrip Cruise offers a seamless end-to-end booking process for travelers seeking the ultimate cruise vacation.

NextTrip Cruise launches with live booking access to over 35 cruise partners (including ocean, river, and expedition) and 10,000 sailings, offering special pricing, exclusive amenities, and 450 hosted sailings. Travelers can also enjoy discounted transfers and pre- and post-cruise stays at significantly lower rates than standard cruise line add-ons, while enjoying access to NextTrip's concierge services, all designed to deliver VIP-level experiences and unparalleled value.

"Cruise planning is one of the most complex travel experiences, with countless options and packages to navigate," said John McMahon, COO of NextTrip Travel. "Our real-time availability, expert cruise specialists, and seamless booking process empower travelers to explore, shop, and book with confidence-while saving time and money. With our end-to-end cruise solutions, we're hoping to ensure NextTrip Cruise customers keep coming back for their next voyage-and the one after that.

"NextTrip Cruise is designed to transform the way travelers book cruises by eliminating outdated, time-consuming processes and providing instant access to personalized cruise options. Through cutting-edge technology, industry-leading partnerships, and expert support, we believe it will set a new standard for convenience, value, and excellence in the cruise industry," concluded McMahon.

William Kerby, NextTrip CEO, added, "We were able to leverage our 49% ownership stake in Five Star Alliance, to gain entry into the lucrative cruise market in just 60 days. Five Star Alliance has a proven record with cruise bookings, partnerships with over 35 leading cruise lines, and is a member of a network with purchasing power of $11 billion in travel sales (gross bookings), ensuring NextTrip Cruise customers receive competitive pricing and access to exclusive deals. The cruise industry is projected to reach US$53 billion by 2029 with over 46 million passengers, according to Statista. As the market continues to expand, we believe that NextTrip Cruise is well positioned to become a recognized player by combining cutting-edge technology, exclusive perks, and competitive pricing."

When booking with NextTrip Cruise, travelers enjoy exclusive benefits designed to enhance their vacation. These luxurious services and amenities are available on thousands of voyages and destinations:

Private Shore Excursions - Customize cruise with a private excursion led by local guides who reveal hidden gems not easily found.

Private Car and Driver in Port - Enjoy a seamless travel experience with a private transfer to or from port, ensuring comfort and convenience.

Shipboard Credits - Receive complimentary credits to use toward dining, spa treatments, souvenirs, or shore excursions.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Hotel Stay - Extend vacations with stays at top hotels and resorts in ports around the world.

With NextTrip Cruise, every detail is designed to make the journey effortless and unforgettable.

For more information or to book your next cruise, visit NextTrip.com/cruises

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure offers individual and group travelers' vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and around the world. The NextTrip Media platform - Compass.tv and Travel Magazine - provides a social media space for viewers to explore, educate, and share their "bucket list" travel experiences with friends. Additionally, NextTrip is planning an end-to-end content ecosystem that utilizes AI-assisted travel planning to capture advertising, build brand awareness, reward loyalty, and drive bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com .

