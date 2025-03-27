Candid Health Successfully Completed a Type 1 SOC 2 Examination With an Unqualified Opinion

Candid Health Reports on Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Standards Established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for its Candid Health Revenue Cycle Automation Platform.

Candid Health , the revenue cycle automation platform for healthcare providers, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for its Revenue Cycle Automation Platform as of December 2, 2024. The examination conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC (www.assurancepoint.cpa) found that Candid Health achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination concluded in an unqualified (clean) opinion.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity categories) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy categories). Candid Health's SOC 2 report provides users with information regarding the design and implementation of the internal controls relevant to the selected SOC 2 criteria. The information presented has been examined by an independent CPA firm.

"We're pleased to be able to report a successful result for our Type 1 SOC 2 examination as part of our ongoing commitment to streamline healthcare billing by automating complexity and ensuring claims are submitted correctly the first time," said Nick Perry, CEO and co-founder of Candid Health.

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination demonstrates Candid Health's commitment to the security, availability, and confidentiality of its customers' data. Candid Health intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report.

About Candid Health:

Candid was founded by Nick Perry, Doug Proctor and Adam Reis. The team is on a mission to simplify medical billing, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care. Trusted by more than 200 leading healthcare organizations, Candid's revenue cycle platform leverages advanced automation to decrease the cost to collect and increase net collection rates. The company is backed by Oak HC/FT, 8VC, First Round Capital, and Y Combinator. Learn more at https://www.joincandidhealth.com/company .

