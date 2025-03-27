GDC 2025: GlobalStep Leads Standing-Room-Only Panel on Future of Gaming

Expert Panel Explored the Intersection of AI, Funding Models and Production Trends Shaping the Next Era of Game Development

GlobalStep, powering the future of video games through end-to-end creative and technical solutions, concluded a landmark participation at GDC 2025 with a standing-room-only panel that drew hundreds of gaming professionals eager to discuss what's next for the gaming industry. The session was built upon founder and CEO Gagan Ahluwalia's recent article "Navigating Uncharted Waters" that discusses the industry's inflection point and outlines a bold call for the industry to embrace AI with purpose, rethink funding models, and evolve production strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting landscape.

The highly anticipated panel, "The Future of Gaming: The Next 1,000 Days," featured insights from some of the industry's most influential voices. Moderated by GlobalStep Board Member and former Kabam CEO Tim Fields, the discussion included Jason Chapman (Managing Partner, Konvoy Ventures); Ryan Filsinger (CEO, Iron Fox Games); Leah Hoyer (CEO & Head of Creative, Level Headed Games); Jeff Pobst (CEO & Founder, Hidden Path Entertainment); and Luke Takeuchi (Executive Producer, Night Garden Studio). Attendees packed the room for a forward-looking conversation on what it will take to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment.

"The future of gaming will be shaped by how each studio navigates the uncharted waters ahead of us - aligning innovation with its unique strategy, market position, and creative vision," said GlobalStep founder and CEO Gagan Ahluwalia. "As an industry, our greatest opportunity lies in attracting and empowering the world's best talent to build experiences that captivate and inspire players across the globe."

GlobalStep's commitment to shaping the future of the industry extended beyond the panel. The company deployed 15 leadership personnel across all lines of service on the ground during GDC, engaging with thousands of professionals across the week to offer personalized career guidance and share insights on career growth within the gaming world. Their presence underscored the company's focus on investing in talent and inspiring the next generation of game creators.

GlobalStep extends its deepest thanks to the incredible panelists, moderator Tim Fields, and the GDC community for contributing to such a meaningful and energizing event. The company looks forward to continuing the conversation throughout the year with new thought leadership content, industry engagements, and insights from the brightest minds in gaming.

About GlobalStep

GlobalStep is a leading provider of creative and technical solutions to the global video games industry, powering the future of games with a comprehensive delivery platform that spans the entire game development lifecycle. With over two decades of experience, our specialized practice - including Art, Game Design, Engineering, Games QA, Localization, Player Support, and Analytics - has empowered more than 350 game studios worldwide to create unforgettable experiences across all platforms. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operating globally, GlobalStep is dedicated to the success of our clients by delivering the expertise and innovation needed to bring visionary games to life. Learn more at https://www.globalstep.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

