Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alter Behavioral Health Offers Free Counseling for Los Angeles Fire Victims

Finanznachrichten News

Alter Behavioral Health Offering Free Counseling to Los Angeles Fire Victims - Many Face Anxiety, PTSD & Sleepless Nights

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Alter Behavioral Health is offering free counseling to Los Angeles fire victims. Many face anxiety, PTSD, and sleepless nights. Without help, these struggles can grow worse. Alter aims to remove financial and logistical barriers to mental health care, ensuring survivors receive immediate support.

Palisades Fire Los Angeles

Palisades Fire Los Angeles

"Wildfires do more than burn homes. They leave behind stress, fear, and trauma. Some survivors battle depression and panic attacks. Others struggle to cope with loss. Alter Behavioral Health is stepping in with expert care at no cost," said Natalie Simpson, a spokesperson for Alter Behavioral Health. "Too many survivors hit roadblocks when seeking help, and some lack insurance. Others face months-long waitlists. We're removing those hurdles so no one suffers alone."

Licensed therapists provide special treatment focused on trauma and PTSD. They use techniques such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness. Sessions aim to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and help people feel in control again. Counseling is available in person and online, making it easier for those who have lost their homes.

Survivors can arrange a free session by visiting Alter Behavioral Health's website https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/ or calling 949-541-6342. The road to feeling better starts with support, and Alter is ready to assist.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Marketing Manager
info@tower25.com
310-817-0072

.

SOURCE: Alter Behavioral Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.