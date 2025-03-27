Alter Behavioral Health Offers Free Counseling for Los Angeles Fire Victims

Alter Behavioral Health Offering Free Counseling to Los Angeles Fire Victims - Many Face Anxiety, PTSD & Sleepless Nights

Alter Behavioral Health is offering free counseling to Los Angeles fire victims. Many face anxiety, PTSD, and sleepless nights. Without help, these struggles can grow worse. Alter aims to remove financial and logistical barriers to mental health care, ensuring survivors receive immediate support.

Palisades Fire Los Angeles



"Wildfires do more than burn homes. They leave behind stress, fear, and trauma. Some survivors battle depression and panic attacks . Others struggle to cope with loss. Alter Behavioral Health is stepping in with expert care at no cost," said Natalie Simpson, a spokesperson for Alter Behavioral Health. "Too many survivors hit roadblocks when seeking help, and some lack insurance. Others face months-long waitlists. We're removing those hurdles so no one suffers alone."

Licensed therapists provide special treatment focused on trauma and PTSD. They use techniques such as cognitive-behavioral therapy ( CBT ) and mindfulness. Sessions aim to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and help people feel in control again. Counseling is available in person and online, making it easier for those who have lost their homes.

Survivors can arrange a free session by visiting Alter Behavioral Health's website https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/ or calling 949-541-6342. The road to feeling better starts with support, and Alter is ready to assist.

SOURCE: Alter Behavioral Health

