Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - From March 27-29, 2025, Babson College will host its ninth Babson Connect Worldwide (BCW), the College's premier global entrepreneurship summit, at Castelfalfi, a five-star, alumni-owned estate in the heart of Tuscany. This year's gathering-Decoding the Medici: Pioneering the Digital Renaissance-will spotlight the intersection of heritage and innovation in the birthplace of the Renaissance, drawing more than 300 entrepreneurial leaders from more than 30 countries.



Bringing together global founders, executives, family enterprise leaders, and rising changemakers-alongside alumni and friends of the College-BCW invites top minds in business to share ideas, explore bold solutions, and create social and economic value worldwide. The summit features keynote speakers and panel discussions with prominent leaders, as well as interactive executive education workshops and curated networking experiences focused on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing entrepreneurial leaders today.



Topics will explore some of the most compelling forces shaping global business today, including sustainable entrepreneurship, evolving consumer behavior, and the future of luxury, fashion, and culinary ventures. Sessions will also examine the growing influence of technology and AI, and how family enterprises are adapting-balancing tradition with bold reinvention.

Discussions will be led by a distinguished roster of speakers representing some of the most iconic names in global business and innovation. Featured voices include Carlo Cracco (Cracco Investimenti), Giovanni Colavita (Colavita USA), Paolo Barilla (Barilla Group), and Albiera Antinori (Marchesi Antinori); James Ferragamo (Salvatore Ferragamo); Marco Bizzarri (former CEO, Gucci); Filippo Ricci (Stefano Ricci); and Audrey McLoghlin (Frank & Eileen); as well as Veronica Berti Bocelli and Laura Biancalani of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.



Additional speakers include Nerio Alessandri (Technogym) and Michele Uva (UEFA). Italian civic leaders-including Sara Funaro, Mayor of Florence, and Paolo Pomponi, Mayor of Montaione-round out a program that spans sectors, generations, and global perspectives. With contributions from government officials, family enterprise founders, and sustainability champions, BCW 2025 reflects the full spectrum of entrepreneurial leadership shaping the future of business and society.



"Babson Connect Worldwide is a vital component in our global programming aimed at supporting and inspiring entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities around the world," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, Ph.D. "Babson alumni and friends around the world make us an everywhere institution, and BCW provides them with an opportunity to recommit themselves to lifelong learning in their quest to make the world a better place while forging new and meaningful connections. The timeless beauty of the Tuscan countryside, with its breathtaking vistas and rich history, sets the stage for what will be a memorable gathering."



This year's summit reflects the reach and diversity of Babson's global network, with participants representing nearly every region of the world-including North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Participants include family business leaders, global executives, social innovators, and next-generation entrepreneurs-each bringing a unique perspective to a shared commitment: using entrepreneurship to drive meaningful change.



Since its launch in 2015, BCW has brought together alumni and friends from 129 countries. The 2025 summit continues that tradition by providing a platform for meaningful connections, opportunities for lifelong learning, and collective action in support of entrepreneurial leadership worldwide.



Learn more at at babson.edu/bcw or view the full program guide here.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1917 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

