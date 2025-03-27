Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Company has acquired Irish management consulting firm, Carron Walsh.

Carron Walsh delivers project and cost management solutions for large-scale commercial, life sciences, residential and infrastructure programs across Europe from their headquarters in the Republic of Ireland. Carron Walsh has valued relationships and framework agreements with life sciences' clients, public sector bodies, housing authorities, financial lenders and private development companies. Carron Walsh's proven systems and technology in program management, cost management and project controls provide superior project outcomes for their clients.

"We are very pleased to welcome Carron Walsh to Tetra Tech," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "Carron Walsh further expands Tetra Tech's client network and cross-selling opportunities in the delivery of critical infrastructure programs in the Republic of Ireland. Their innovation in project delivery, directly aligns with our Leading with Science approach and expands our technology suite in project management services."

"We are proud of the business we have built and the trust we have earned from our clients," said Denis Carron, Joint Managing Director, Carron Walsh, A Tetra Tech Company. "Partnering with Tetra Tech allows us to scale our impact while maintaining the same high-quality service that our clients expect. We look forward to this new chapter of growth and collaboration, where we can apply our skills to new, large, complex, sustainable and infrastructure programs."

"Joining Tetra Tech is an exciting opportunity for us to build on our success and bring our expertise to a larger global audience," said Marian Walsh, Joint Managing Director, Carron Walsh, A Tetra Tech Company. "Our clients and employees will benefit from enhanced resources, expanded service offerings, and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. Together we can address the emerging opportunities in the defense, government, and commercial sectors in the Republic of Ireland and across Europe."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

