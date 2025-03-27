International award ceremony to acknowledge the award winners

Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards were established by Mitsui Chemicals in 2004 to recognize researchers who have made outstanding contributions to the progress in catalysis science.

The awards consist of the Catalysis Science Award (the main award eligible for 47 years old or below) and the Catalysis Science Award for Creative Work (for younger generation at 37 years old or below).

The awards are highly respected. The 2011 Catalysis Science Award winner later received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2021.

2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award Ceremony

Now in its 10th iteration, the 2024 awards were presented to the winners with a commemorative plaque and certificate at the award ceremony held in Tokyo on October 24, 2024.

The 2024 Award Winners

Winner of the 2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award:

Guangbin Dong, Weldon G. Brown Professor of Chemistry, The University of Chicago (front row, center)

Winners of the 2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award for Creative Work:

Ming Joo Koh, Associate Professor, National University of Singapore (front row, right)

Keary M. Engle, Professor, The Scripps Research Institute (front row, left)

As a chemical manufacturer for whom catalysts are indispensable, Mitsui Chemicals remains committed to continuously support these awards as a tribute to researchers in catalysis science and contribute to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry.

Mitsui Chemicals will begin accepting applications for the 2026 Catalysis Science Awards this September.

The awards are expected to attract significant participation from researchers specializing in catalysis science.

