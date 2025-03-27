Consumer Technology Association: CES 2025 Audit Reveals Growing Attendance from Executives, Investors, and Media

CES strengthens as the global convener of the tech ecosystem solving challenges and improving lives

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces independently audited data for CES® 2025, the most powerful tech event in the world, revealing an increase in attendance from senior-level executives, investors, and media. A total of 142,465 participants from across the globe attended CES to explore innovation and technology addressing global challenges and shaping the future.

"CES is where the global tech community meets to set the agenda for the year ahead," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "The exhibits, speakers, meetings, and moments of serendipity on the show floor and in conference halls move innovation forward and catalyze solutions making the world better."

The tech ecosystem converged in Las Vegas to forge deals, create jobs, and drive global growth. Additional attendance numbers include:

57,401 (40%) international attendees, demonstrating CES's continued global influence

4500+ registered exhibitors, including a buzzing startup community of 1400 exhibitors at Eureka Park

6582 members of the media

305 of the Fortune Global 500 companies represented

300+ conference sessions with 1200+ speakers

"CES is once again the largest audited annual business event," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "We know that exhibitors, media, and attendees spend time, resources, and effort to come to CES, and we're proud to share trustworthy, verified data to justify their investments."

CES isn't just about bringing crowds to the show floor and conference programming, it's about bringing together the right communities to drive the industry forward. The CES 2025 audit also confirmed that CES is a gathering place for leaders across important verticals in tech like AI, robotics, health, and entertainment and advertising.

AI continued to be the top interest area for attendees, with growing interest in robotics.

Digital health industry attendance increased by 13% from CES 2024.

Entertainment and advertising community attendance grew by 11% from CES 2024.

International diplomats and policy leaders also get together to explore the opportunities and challenges of scaling innovation globally. At CES 2025, 158 government guests from across the globe participated in CTA's Leaders in Technology program during the transition to a new U.S. administration.

CES attendance numbers are independently audited exceeding the auditing standards of UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Independent audits with a third party are crucial to maintaining trust, ensuring accurate data, and fostering transparency for all stakeholders. CTA advocates that exhibitors request third-party audits for the events in which they participate.

The CES 2025 Audit is available here. CES will return to Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2026.

