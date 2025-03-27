Peer-reviewed publication confirms General Fusion achieved plasma energy confinement time required for its LM26 large-scale fusion machine

RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 27, 2025confirm General Fusion successfully created magnetized plasmas that achieved energy confinement times exceeding 10 milliseconds. The published energy confinement time results were achieved on General Fusion's PI3 plasma injector-the world's largest and most powerful plasma injector of its kind. Commissioned in 2017, PI3 formed approximately 20,000 plasmas in a machine of 50 per cent commercial scale. The plasma injector is now integrated into General Fusion's Lawson Machine 26 (LM26)-a world-first Magnetized Target Fusion demonstration tracking toward game-changing technical milestones that will advance the company's ultimate mission: generating zero-carbon fusion energy for the grid in the next decade.

The 10-millisecond energy confinement time is the duration required to compress plasmas in LM26 to achieve key temperature thresholds of 1 keV, 10 keV, and, ultimately, scientific breakeven equivalent (100% Lawson). These results were imperative to de-risking LM26. The demonstration machine is now forming plasmas regularly, and the company is optimizing its plasma performance in preparation for compressing plasmas to create fusion and heating from compression.

Key Findings:

The plasma injector now integrated into General Fusion's LM26 achieved energy confinement times exceeding 10 milliseconds, the pre-compression confinement time required for LM26's targeted technical milestones. These results were achieved without requiring active magnetic stabilization or auxiliary heating. This means the results were achieved without superconducting magnets, demonstrating the company's cost-effective approach.



The plasma's energy confinement time improved when the plasma injector vessel was coated with natural lithium. A key differentiator in General Fusion's commercial approach is its use of a liquid lithium wall to compress plasmas during compression. In addition to the confinement time advantages shown in this paper, the liquid lithium wall will also protect a commercial MTF machine from neutron damage, enable the machine to breed its own fuel, and provide an efficient method for extracting energy from the machine (https://generalfusion.com/post/new-third-party-analyses-support-general-fusions-mtf-technology-path-to-commercialization/).



The maximum energy confinement time achieved by PI3 was approximately 12 milliseconds. The machine's maximum plasma density was approximately 6x1019 m-3, and maximum plasma temperatures exceeded 400 eV. These strong pre-compression results support LM26's transformative targets.



Quotes:

"LM26 is designed to achieve a series of results that will demonstrate MTF in a commercially relevant way. Following LM26's results, our unique approach makes the path to powering the grid with fusion energy more straightforward than other technologies because we have front-loaded the work to address the barriers to commercialization."

Dr. Michel Laberge

Founder and Chief Science Officer



"For over 16 years, I have worked hand in hand with Michel to advance General Fusion's practical technology. This company is entrepreneurial at its core. We pride ourselves on building real machines that get results that matter, and I'm thrilled to have the achievements recognized in Nuclear Fusion."

Mike Donaldson

Senior Vice President, Technology Development

Quick Facts:

Fusion energy is the ultimate clean energy solution-it is the energy source that powers the sun and stars. Fusion is the process by which two light nuclei merge to form a heavier one, producing a massive amount of energy.

General Fusion's Magnetized Target Fusion (https://youtu.be/HC1q4sFnfxE?si=JP0y9pSnHdOZ2DjO) (MTF) technology is designed to scale for cost-efficient power plants. It uses mechanical compression to create fusion conditions in short pulses, eliminating the need for expensive lasers or superconducting magnets. An MTF power plant is designed to produce its own fuel and inherently includes a method to extract the energy and put it to work.

When commercialized, a single General Fusion power plant will be designed to provide zero-carbon power to approximately 150,000 Canadian homes, with the ability to be placed close to energy demand, minimizing the need for long transmission lines or pipelines and at a cost competitive with other energy sources.

The company's approach is ideal for repowering existing power generation sites and industrial steam heat use. In its current design, a General Fusion power plant will produce about 300 MWe from two 150 MWe machines running in tandem.

