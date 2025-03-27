Attendees Can Experience the Future of Retail Efficiency and Security at Booth C40 (April 2-3, ExCeL London)

x-hoppers, the leading AI-powered in-store communication platform, today announced new features to its connected store suite, designed to strengthen loss prevention, boost team productivity and automate key retail tasks, all in a single, unified system.

x-hoppers Unveils Advanced AI Upgrades to its Smart Retail Communication Suite

By combining hands-free headsets, AI-powered theft detection and real-time automation tools, x-hoppers helps retailers cut shrink, improve team coordination and deliver faster, safer in-store experiences. Built for the pace of frontline work, it replaces disconnected tools with one seamless solution, supporting associates and elevating the customer journey, from stockroom to checkout.

Retailers attending the Retail Technology Show (April 2-3, ExCeL London, Booth C40) will be the first to experience these innovations, already proven to reduce shrink by 60% and detect up to 26 theft incidents per store daily, all before they escalate.

"Retail doesn't slow down and neither can technology," said Graham Dixon, CTO, x-hoppers. "That's why our team pushes continuous updates across AI, automation and usability. x-hoppers isn't just a product, it's a growing ecosystem designed to meet the changing pace of store life. Every feature we add is tested in real-world environments to ensure it works for retailers, not the other way around."

Latest Enhancements: Real-Time Security, Smarter Workflows, Scalable Automation

The newest release reflects x-hoppers' commitment to solving store-level pain points with practical, intelligent tools that scale.

1. AI-Powered Security Theft Prevention

Enhanced AI Theft Detection with AIVA (AI Video Alerts): x-hoppers' proprietary AI-powered security solution now builds on its proven success with upgraded gesture recognition technology, offering greater precision in detecting suspicious behaviour and identifying high-risk theft periods.

x-hoppers' proprietary AI-powered security solution now builds on its proven success with upgraded gesture recognition technology, offering greater precision in detecting suspicious behaviour and identifying high-risk theft periods. StaffSafe Integration: Theft-deterrent announcements help de-escalate incidents before they happen, while live alerts connect teams with remote intervention units for immediate response.

2. Workforce Optimisation

AI Assistant 2.0: Employees can now log in via voice authentication, receive real-time task recommendations and access multi-language training.

Employees can now log in via voice authentication, receive real-time task recommendations and access multi-language training. Intelligent Voice and Chat Agents: These digital agents bridge the gap between online and in-store operations, resolving customer queries, assigning tasks, and escalating alerts, all without manual input.

Dedicated Mobile App: The new channel offers greater flexibility, featuring push-to-talk, theft alerts and real-time notifications.

The new channel offers greater flexibility, featuring push-to-talk, theft alerts and real-time notifications. Customisable AI-Driven Smart Headsets Designed for the dynamics of frontline work, now available in various styles for retail associates, security personnel and managers.

3. Task Store Automation

MOOS Smart Shelf Integration: AI-driven restocking alerts, high-value item tracking and automated inventory replenishment, transforming stores into self-optimising environments.

AI-driven restocking alerts, high-value item tracking and automated inventory replenishment, transforming stores into self-optimising environments. Trello Integration: The new integration bridges task management and in-store execution by sending card assignments directly to the corresponding associate's headset, turning digital workflows into immediate frontline action.

Proven at Scale

Since launching in April 2024, x-hoppers has already driven measurable results, with clients reporting:

60% reduction in shrink, detecting an average of 26 theft incidents per day before escalation.

35% increase in sales through faster, more personal customer service.

50% faster employee onboarding with real-time AI training and support.

3+ hours saved per employee per day through automation and hands-free communication.

Retailers attending the Retail Technology Show on April 2-3 in ExCeL London at booth C40 can witness firsthand how x-hoppers is revolutionising in-store security, workforce coordination and automation.

About x-hoppers

Launched in 2024 in the UK, US, France and Germany, x-hoppers is an AI-powered retail communication platform designed to improve store operations, security, and customer experience. By integrating wireless headsets, smart call points, and AI-driven theft detection, x-hoppers helps retailers optimise in-store communication and reduce shrinkage. Wildix's UC retail solution is now trusted by leading retailers, including Holland Barrett, Heron Foods, House of Spells and Tenby Stores, with more brands joining as demand for smarter, AI-driven in-store connectivity and security continues to rise.

