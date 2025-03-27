Behavox, an AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, has further expanded its Managed Services offering for communications and trade surveillance and supervision with a high-quality, onshore Alert Review service. Designed to help compliance teams manage alert backlogs efficiently, the new service ensures that firms can focus on the most critical escalations while reducing false positives and enhancing oversight.

For years, organizations have relied on conventional advisory practices for their alert review needs. However, the growing need for a platform agnostic, cost-effective, onshore alternative has prompted Behavox to offer a robust solution that balances quality, security, and efficiency. With onshore and nearshore review centers in North America, the UK, Europe, and Japan, Behavox delivers unparalleled expertise with regionally based compliance professionals.

Behavox Managed Services enables customers to outsource the AI-enabled review of their surveillance alerts, ensuring that only meaningful alerts are escalated for additional investigation. On average, 90% of escalated alerts are deemed worthy of further review.

Francois Suarez, Head of SME at Behavox, commented:

"For years, firms have struggled to find a cost-effective, high-quality alert review model that ensures compliance without compromising security. Our managed services solution bridges this gap, offering a seamless review service from dedicated and experienced compliance experts. We've seen the impact firsthand; by escalating only the most relevant alerts, compliance teams can focus on higher-value tasks. Best of all, you don't need to be an existing customer. Our platform-agnostic service supports firms using legacy lexicon-based solutions, helping to eliminate obvious false positives and reduce noise that wouldn't normally be an issue when using Behavox."

Behavox's accreditation framework ensures that every analyst meets rigorous compliance and surveillance standards, providing firms with confidence in the accuracy and consistency of their alert reviews. In addition, Behavox's security protocols ensure that sensitive compliance data remains protected under strict regulatory requirements, reinforcing trust and transparency in the managed services process.

Michael Talbert, Head of Professional Services at Behavox, said:

"With rapidly evolving technology and expanding regulatory requirements, compliance risks are becoming more complex and widespread. Organizations need a reliable, scalable solution to identify and focus on the most critical issues. Behavox's accreditation process and security standards provide unmatched confidence in our managed services offering the team is both qualified and highly trusted by our customers for their communications and trade surveillance alert review needs."

Key Benefits of Behavox's Alert Review Service:

Expert-Led Policy Optimization Behavox Subject Matter Experts will make suggestions on risk policy configuration, to reduce false positives and enhance true positive detection.

Behavox Subject Matter Experts will make suggestions on risk policy configuration, to reduce false positives and enhance true positive detection. High-Quality, Onshore Alert Review Dedicated teams based in key financial hubs provide localized expertise, ensuring thorough and accurate analysis

Dedicated teams based in key financial hubs provide localized expertise, ensuring Comprehensive Reporting Transparency Clients receive detailed oversight, monthly reporting, and service improvement recommendations

Clients receive AI-Enabled Cost Efficiency AI-powered workflows help control costs while maintaining exceptional accuracy

AI-powered workflows help control costs while maintaining Customizable Scalable Solutions Firms can choose tiered service models based on their unique surveillance requirements.

Firms can choose based on their unique surveillance requirements. Platform-Agnostic Integration The service works seamlessly with any communication surveillance system, making it accessible beyond Behavox customers.

For customers and non-customers interested in learning more about the Behavox Alert Review offering, we invite you to attend one of our upcoming webinars and view our recent fireside chat.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM empowers users to benefit from AI without becoming a domain expert.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions enable them to:

Turn big data into revenue

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

