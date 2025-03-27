Imagene Laboratory Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

Affirming the Growing Importance of AI-Driven Testing in Cancer Diagnostics

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has recently awarded accreditation to Imagene Laboratory, Phoenix, Arizona, based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

"We are proud that the College of American Pathologists has recognized our quality through this accreditation, reflecting our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in laboratory testing," said Dan Milner, MD, Imagene's Laboratory Medical Director. "As a laboratory that provides AI-driven tests, this accreditation not only validates our innovative approach but also assures its reliability and accuracy. Our laboratory, already CLIA-certified, has voluntarily pursued this accreditation to ensure that our quality systems remain best in class."

"Imagene demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients," said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP's Council on Accreditation. "The CAP congratulates Imagene Laboratory on its recent CAP Accreditation."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify that the Imagene laboratory meets the most recent best practice standards.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational, achieve diagnostic, and ensure the best patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and a leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org, and yourpathologist.org.

