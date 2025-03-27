Workshops and Lectures Announced for Specialty Coffee Expo 2025: Focused Hands-On Learning Across the Coffee Value Chain

Brand-New Learning Opportunities are Tailored Around Cupping and Retail Businesses

The 2025 Specialty Coffee Expo, taking place in Houston from April 25-27, will feature an unparalleled educational program covering the latest in sustainability, business innovation, scientific advancements, and specialty coffee trends. Designed to empower coffee professionals at every level, this year's program includes over 60 complimentary lecture sessions and 25 interactive workshops available to attendees for an additional fee.

"Attendees of Specialty Coffee Expo expect immersive workshops and expert-led sessions as part of our series of lectures and workshops. The SCA has curated a stellar lineup of courses for coffee professionals looking to stay ahead in this ever-evolving industry," said Kim Elena Ionescu, Chief Strategy Development Officer at the Specialty Coffee Association. "These sessions offer invaluable opportunities to refine technical skills, explore market trends, discover innovative solutions, and gain insights from industry leaders shaping the future of specialty coffee."

Specialty Coffee Expo will be an opportunity for many to experience brand-new learning opportunities that are tailored around cupping and retail businesses, as part of the SCA's Education program. The Intro to Cupping Workshop forms part of the SCA's cupping education program that launches ahead of Specialty Coffee Expo -- the only program of its kind, built on the foundations of the Coffee Value Assessment and modern sensory science. The SCA Retail Business Education program launches with two in-person workshops taught by Laila Ghambari and produced in partnership with Simonelli Group and Coffee Knowledge Hub.

Intro to Cupping - A brand-new, beginner-friendly, and inclusive experience designed to familiarize anyone without cupping experience to the foundational practices of cupping and sensory analysis.

From Surviving to Thriving - How to Run a Profitable Coffee Shop - This workshop is designed exclusively for coffee shop owners or managers seeking to elevate their business game. Focus on honing business acumen while gaining invaluable insights into financial strategies, operational efficiencies, and essential practices to maximize profitability.

Management and Leadership: Building a Better Business - Foster exceptional leadership and cultivate a motivated team: In this workshop, coffee shop owners and managers will learn proven techniques in effective communication, team empowerment, and cultivating a positive work culture.

The workshops at Expo provide a unique, hands-on, problem-solving experience led by industry experts. These three-hour intensive sessions cover a wide range of topics, from roasting innovations and flavor profiling to financial strategies and sustainability practices. With limited spots available, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their participation. Workshop focus areas include:

Exploring Specialty and Business Growth - The first day of workshops delves into menu curation, pricing models, and operational success. Participants can explore specialty beverage diversification ( Curating Your Menu: Exploring Specialty's Supporting Players ), espresso calibration ( How to Dial in Espresso ), and financial sustainability ( From Surviving to Thriving - How to Run a Profitable Coffee Shop ). For those focused-on coffee quality and innovation, sessions like Roast Revolution: Exploring Cutting-Edge Innovations in Coffee Roasting Techniques and The Alchemy of the Pour: Mastering Latte Art Techniques provide hands-on skill-building.

Sensory Skills and Market Strategy - Day two offers a deep dive into cupping, flavor analysis, and financial planning. Workshops such as Working Towards Cuppers' Alignment in Descriptive Assessment and Tastes Like Tropical Fruits: Understanding Fruit Flavors and Aromas from the Tropics enhance sensory skills, while business-focused sessions like The Profitable Cafe: Financial Strategies for Sustainable Success and Crafting Connections: A Market-Readiness Workshop for Green Coffee Producers and Exporters equip entrepreneurs with essential tools to thrive in competitive markets.

Advanced Techniques and Future Trends - The final day features specialized workshops aimed at seasoned professionals looking to refine their craft and business strategies. Past Crop Profiling: A Roaster's Guide to Blending offers insights into advanced roasting techniques, while Coffee Buying: Sourcing, the C Market, and Contracts provides essential knowledge for those navigating global coffee sourcing. Additionally, Perspectives from a Futurist: Designing More Future-fit Coffee Value Chains presents a forward-looking approach to sustainability and innovation in the coffee industry.

With a focus on education, sustainability, and technological advancements, Expo also features a lineup of complimentary expert-led lectures covering crucial topics, including:

Breaking into the Industry: Sessions like "How to Get Started in the Mobile Coffee Industry" and "What is Specialty Coffee?" provide foundational insights for aspiring coffee entrepreneurs.

Gender Equity and Social Impact: "Women, Coffee, and Climate Change: Addressing Vulnerabilities and Innovations in Uganda's Coffee Value Chain" and "The Role of Women in the Sustainable Development of the Coffee Industry: The Case of Rebuild Women's Hope Cooperative in the Democratic Republic of Congo" highlight initiatives empowering women and fostering sustainability in coffee-producing regions.

Sustainability and Climate Action: "Coffee, Carbon, and Biodiversity: A Blueprint to Improve Sustainability Initiatives," "Deforestation-Free Specialty Coffee: Ethiopia's Semi-Forest and Community-Driven Model," and "Shared Value through Regenerative Agriculture and Circular Economy" will address environmental challenges and solutions within the coffee industry.

Business Growth and Innovation: From "Opening a New Café? Design it Right - Build it Once" to "The Evolving Coffee Industry: Career Paths and Possibilities," attendees will gain insights into business expansion, automation, and consumer trends.

Technology and Coffee: With sessions like "Coffee and Technology: How AI and IoT are Shaping the Coffee Industry" and "Controlling Automation: Adjusting Flavor Profiles in Automatic Machines," Expo will showcase how modern tech is revolutionizing coffee production and consumption.

Specialty Coffee Expo, produced by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), will welcome more than 17,000 attendees from 85 countries, showcasing the best in coffee innovation, culture, and sustainability as well as networking opportunities that support commerce and trade. The expansive Exhibition Hall will feature 649 exhibiting companies including Title Sponsor Middleby Coffee Solutions Group, Diamond Sponsor Sanremo Coffee Machines and Platinum Sponsor Pacific Barista Series. Peru will be featured as the Portrait Country.

Registration for Specialty Coffee Expo is now open at www.coffeeexpo.org. All SCA members receive a discount on registration. For sponsorship, exhibitor, or registration inquiries, email hello@sca.coffee or visit Specialty Coffee Expo.

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavor for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community. To sponsor and support the Specialty Coffee Expo and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorships@sca.coffee. To learn more, visit sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Specialty Coffee Expo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire