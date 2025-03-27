The Assembly Show South, Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action to Bring Together Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals To Nashville, TN

Attendee Registration for Access to All Three Events is Free with Special Discount Code

Next month The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and the brand-new Adhesives in Action event-three premier manufacturing industry trade shows will come together to deliver groundbreaking insights, interactive networking opportunities, and the latest advancements in assembly, quality, and adhesives manufacturing technology. These dynamic events, taking place April 16-17, 2025, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN with pre-show workshops on April 15, will bring together top industry experts, innovative exhibitors, and thousands of professionals eager to explore cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of manufacturing. Register with discount code JOINME for your all-access pass to this three-in-one event.

The ASSEMBLY Show South - Now in its third year, this event is a must-attend for professionals seeking new technologies and solutions in assembly automation, robotics, and more.

The Quality Show - A premier event connecting quality professionals with the latest innovations in inspection, process improvement, and metrology.

Adhesives in Action - The first event of its kind, focusing on practical adhesive applications across industries, produced by Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI).

Event Highlights:

Pre-Conference Workshops (April 15) - The editors of QUALITY and ASSEMBLY Magazines developed the education program which will kick off on Tuesday, April 15 offering four two-hour workshops . The Power of Lean Design for X The 3 Rs of Calibration Real-World AI for Manufacturing. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to tour Nissan North America's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, followed by a Welcome Networking Reception.

Keynote Presentation (April 16, 9:00 AM) - Eric Jefferies, Sr. Manager at Bell Textron and President of International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), will explore the future of digital-first writing in aerospace and manufacturing standards.

Learning Theaters in the exhibit hall will feature complimentary education sessions covering such topics as Smart Integrated Assembly; Linking Quality to Organizational and Personal Values; How AI Empowers Engineers and Frontline Teams; Nanomaterials - Key Adoption Drivers, Influences & How Nano Catalytics Wins; Metrology Automation for Quality Control; Planning Validation Pilots; How to Implement an Effective Torque Measurement & Calibration Program; Can Everyone DIY a Vision System?; Creating an Environment in which Lean/Continuous Improvement Flourishes; and the Best in Show Awards Presentation.

Exhibit Hall - 200+ vendors with live demos and hands-on technology will be on display. The show floor will feature hundreds of leading edge companies including Platinum Sponsor Promess; Gold Sponsor Deltek TIP Technologies; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco, Desoutter Industrial Tools and Intellect; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America.

Best in Show Awards . With more than 200 exhibitors planning to showcase their new and innovative technologies, products and services at the three-in-one event, the editors of ASSEMBLY, Quality , and Adhesives and Sealants Industry have nominated a selection of standout products. Attendees will be invited to vote for the best product during exhibit hall hours on Wednesday, April 16. The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 17, at 12:00 pm.

FIRST in Tennessee will feature student Robotics Teams from across the state of Tennessee who will demonstrate the robots they have designed, built and programmed as part of FIRST© Inspires.

Networking Events - Welcome Reception (April 15), Happy Hour Reception in Exhibit Hall (April 16), and Morning Mingle & Breakfast in Exhibit Hall (April 17).

The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Assembly Show South

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire