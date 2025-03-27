Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
27.03.2025 14:38 Uhr
Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: 2025 Global Inclusive Growth Summit

Finanznachrichten News

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Get first access! On Thursday, April 24, 2025, we start sharing content from our annual Global Inclusive Growth Summit.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / This annual event, hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, will explore how we can build strong growth and economic opportunity for all.

This year, we'll explore the transformative potential of technology, including AI, how to build jobs and productivity, the potential of small business to support communities in the U.S. and around the world, how to build financial health for people and create resilience for people and businesses from the threats they face, and how business can support the type of growth we need.

Public- and private-sector leaders will come together to engage in thought-provoking conversations and insightful debates - showcasing how innovative and creative leadership is shaping a better future. We are pleased to announce an extraordinary lineup of speakers at this year's event, including Michael Miebach, Jon Huntsman, Mike Froman, Ade Adepitan, Andréa Vieira, Dr. Andy Kuper, Monica Brand Engel, Henry Timms, Rich Lesser, Shamina Singh, Colin Mahony and Michelle Meyer, with more names to be announced in coming days.

Through partnership and collective action, the 2025 Global Inclusive Growth Summit looks to push today's disruptive forces toward a positive future. How can we advance economic prosperity for all while protecting nature and our planet?

Sign up below to gain unlimited on-demand content to a bold and diverse group of private-, public- and social-sector leaders.

Gain access to unlimited on-demand content - sign up now

Originally published by Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Follow the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world by following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

