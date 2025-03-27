Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) Today, on 27 March 2025, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Alligator Bioscience AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt new guidelines for remuneration to the company's senior executives.

Resolution on reduction of the share capital to cover loss

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the company's share capital to cover loss, partly by SEK 623.3352 by redemption of all 779,169 series C shares that are held by the company, partly by SEK 0.2672 without redemption of shares. Through the resolution, the share capital is reduced by a total of SEK 623.6024 from SEK 13,525,005.2024 to SEK 13,524,381.6.

Resolution on (A) amendment of the Articles of Association; and (B) reverse split of ordinary shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a consolidation of ordinary shares (so-called reversed share split) whereby one thousand (1,000) existing ordinary shares are consolidated into one (1) ordinary share (1:1,000). The purpose of the reverse share split is to achieve an appropriate number of shares for the company.

After completion of the reverse share split of ordinary shares, the number of ordinary shares in the company will decrease from 16,905,477,334 to 16,905,477. The reverse share split also means that the quota value of the share increases from SEK 0.0008 to SEK 0.80.

To enable the reverse share split, it was also resolved to amend §§ 4-5 of the Articles of Association to change the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company.

The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split, which may not be earlier than the date on which the resolution on the reverse share split has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Further information on the procedure for the reverse share split will be published in connection with the board of directors' decision regarding the record date.

Lund on 27 March 2025

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

