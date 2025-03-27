Nordark Reports $2.5 Billion in Demand for Overcollateralized Crypto Loan Products

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordark's lending desk has seen over $2.5 billion in demand over the last two quarters. The Swedish crypto banking platform has focused on building out infrastructure and liquidity to satisfy the demand, and has recently secured additional credit facilities for their lending desk, which is now open to institutions globally.

Focused Loan Offering with Advanced Risk Management and Competitive Rates

Nordark's crypto loan product is built to offer clients efficient access to liquidity with top tier custodian partnerships for collateral custody, and the best rates on the market. Key features include:

Overcollateralized Structure: Loans are secured by digital assets, ensuring that collateral exceeds the loan amount to protect both lender and borrower amid market fluctuations.

Competitive Interest Rates: Nordark offers rates below 10%, providing cost-effective solutions in the competitive digital assets lending market.

Custodian-Segregated Collateral: Collateral is held dormant in segregated, bankruptcy-remote accounts with trusted custodians.

No Rehypothecation: Collateral is held in custody at all times and is at no point used to trade, generate yield, or collateralize further debt.

Upcoming Earn Program

Looking ahead, Nordark will be launching an earn program for clients. This initiative is designed to complement the existing suite of financial products, providing clients with an opportunity to earn competitive returns on their digital assets, while supporting the lending product with capital.

Integrated Digital Ecosystem

Nordark's broader digital ecosystem integrates comprehensive banking services, a dedicated trading desk, counterparty banking solutions, and in-platform trading. This all-in-one integrated crypto banking solution supports the efficient operation of clients by ensuring seamless management of both conventional and digital assets.

About Nordark

Nordark is an institutional banking platform built exclusively for crypto businesses. It merges traditional fiat banking with deep crypto liquidity. In addition, Nordark provides crypto-backed loans that allow customers to unlock liquidity without selling their digital assets.

For additional information about Nordark's crypto loan products and upcoming earn program, please visit www.nordark.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordark-reports-2-5-billion-in-demand-for-overcollateralized-crypto-loan-products-302413245.html