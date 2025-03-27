Canaan Inc.: Canaan Unveils Avalon Q at Mining Disrupt 2025: a Professional-Grade Quiet Bitcoin Mining Solution for Home Use

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. introduces Avalon Q, a professional-grade Bitcoin mining machine specifically designed for home users. This breakthrough product combines institutional-level computing power with household power compatibility and whisper-quiet operation, making professional Bitcoin mining accessible to everyday enthusiasts.

The Avalon Q offers up to 90 TH/s hash power with adjustable consumption (800W-1600W), making it adaptable to standard home electrical systems. This flexibility allows home miners to optimize their operation based on electricity costs and mining profitability. The Avalon Q is also the first professional-grade Bitcoin miner to support 110V home power worldwide.

"With Avalon Q, we're democratizing Bitcoin mining by bringing professional capabilities into people's homes," said Mr NG Zhang, Founder and CEO at Canaan. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts no longer need to choose between powerful mining capabilities and residential compatibility."

Professional Mining Performance in a Home-Friendly Package

Unlike industrial mining rigs, the Avalon Q operates at just 45dB-similar to a quiet library-making home mining practical. This revolutionary sound engineering makes it possible to run a Bitcoin mining operation from a home office, garage, or basement without disruptive noise.

The Avalon Q's key features include:

Professional-Grade Hashing Power : Maximum 90 TH/s computing capacity rivals institutional mining equipment

: Maximum 90 TH/s computing capacity rivals institutional mining equipment Home Power Compatibility : AC input range of 110V-240V covers the world's major voltage standards and works with standard household electrical systems

: AC input range of 110V-240V covers the world's major voltage standards and works with standard household electrical systems Ultra-Quiet Operation : Industry-leading 45dB minimum noise level enables unobtrusive home placement

: Industry-leading 45dB minimum noise level enables unobtrusive home placement User-Friendly Operation: Avalon Family APP enables simple plug-and-mine functionality for beginners and experienced miners alike

Avalon Family APP enables simple plug-and-mine functionality for beginners and experienced miners alike Exceptional Durability : Built with Avalon's proven reliability engineering for continuous operation

: Built with Avalon's proven reliability engineering for continuous operation Comprehensive Warranty: 360-day guarantee provides peace of mind for home miners

Rising Residential Mining Trend

The launch comes amid growing interest in home-based Bitcoin mining as enthusiasts seek greater control over their cryptocurrency operations. With Bitcoin's rise as a mainstream asset, home mining offers both an investment opportunity and a way to contribute to network security.

"We're seeing significant demand from individuals who want to be more than just Bitcoin investors - they want to be active participants in the network," added Mr. NG Zhang. "The Avalon Q gives them that opportunity without requiring a dedicated mining facility."

Availability

The Avalon Q is available for preorder at https://canaan.io/avalonhome and select cryptocurrency mining equipment retailers worldwide. During the preorder period till the end of April, the price for Avalon Q is USD1599, while supplies last.

Category Specification Details Product

Identification Product Name Avalon Q Performance Hash Rate 90T±5%

Noise Range 45-65 dB

Power Efficiency 18.6 J/TH Power Supply AC Voltage Input Range 1674 W, 110V-240 V, AC

50/60 Hz Environmental

Requirement Working Temperature -5-35 Celsius degree Size Device Dimensions

(L*W*H),mm 455*130.5*440 Packaging Specifications |

(L*W*H),mm 575*265*580 Weight Net Weight 10.5 kg (prototype) Gross Weight 12 kg

Notes: Specifications are based on prototype measurements and may be subject to slight variations in final production.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. With years of experience in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, Canaan continues to drive innovation in making Bitcoin mining more accessible, efficient, and sustainable.

For more information, visit our website at canaan.io .

Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com

