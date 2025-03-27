Real Estate Innovator Legacy Group Capital to Launch Mortgage Product Focused on Home Affordability

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Legacy Group Capital, an innovative real estate company with 20 years of profitable growth, launches the Shared Value Mortgage, focusing on housing affordability for homebuyers who need an economic nudge in the market. The Shared Value Mortgage was developed by Rook Capital, a VC backed fintech company which was acquired by Legacy in 2024.

Rook Co-Founder and Legacy CIO Ed Messman said "We created the Shared Value Mortgage to help homebuyers get into either their first home or their dream home with lower monthly payments. The Shared Value Mortgage can save a homebuyer hundreds of dollars monthly while providing customary TRID disclosures."

The Shared Value Mortgage also provides a boon to both Real Estate Agents and Homebuilders- helping expand the universe of home purchasers and driving down buy-down incentives being borne by homebuilders in today's market. It is a triple win for agents, builders, and buyers.

Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha said, "At the heart of this relaunch is building community. As more of the population moves into home ownership, communities are built and the entire ecosystem is developed. We offer not only the Shared Value Mortgage but an entire set of common-sense financial products focused on connecting homeowners, builders, agents, and loan officers. We look forward to supercharging our entire ecosystem, including the 200+ builders we have relationships with."

Award-winning Rook Capital was a leader in the homebuyer shared value financing space before being acquired by Legacy. Legacy will share more details and open access to the Shared Value Mortgage in Q2 2025 and those interested can join the waitlist at www.rook.capital or www.legacyg.com/borrowers .

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

