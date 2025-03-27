Improvado Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

Improvado Helps Customers Drive Seamless Marketing Data Integration and Advanced Analytics

Improvado, a leading AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform, today announced that it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation. This recognition validates Improvado's integration with Google BigQuery, enabling marketing teams to efficiently centralize, analyze, and activate data for advanced marketing intelligence in Google Cloud environments.

The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program is designed to increase customer confidence in partner integrations with BigQuery, Google Cloud's scalable, multi-cloud data warehouse. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams rigorously test partner solutions to ensure they meet key functional and interoperability requirements. Partners that achieve this designation provide customers with a trusted, validated integration experience for data ingestion, transformation, and analytics within BigQuery.

By earning this designation, Improvado has demonstrated its ability to help marketing teams automate data integration from over 500 marketing, advertising, and analytics platforms into BigQuery - without the need for engineering resources. With this integration, brands and agencies can accelerate data-driven decision-making while reducing operational complexity.

"Achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation validates Improvado's commitment to empowering marketing teams with seamless, automated access to their data in BigQuery," said Roman Vinogradov, VP of Product at Improvado. "By reducing the technical barriers to data centralization and transformation, we help businesses gain deeper insights, optimize marketing performance, and drive greater ROAS."

As a Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery partner, Improvado will continue collaborating with Google Cloud's partner engineering teams to further enhance integration capabilities and support joint customers in their marketing analytics and data activation efforts.

To learn more about Improvado's expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://improvado.io/products/googlebigquery .

For more information on Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery, visit https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/docs/bigquery-ready-overview .

About Improvado

Improvado is an AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform designed for marketing and analytics teams to unlock the power of data to drive impactful business decisions. Improvado provides an end-to-end and customized analytics solution for medium to large enterprises, and agencies. Its platform integrates, simplifies, governs and attributes complex revenue data across 500+ sources, offering a unified, clear view of marketing ROI and performance.

For more information, visit www.improvado.io .

