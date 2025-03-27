Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere to Debut Time Addressable Media Store Replay Capability at 2025 NAB Show

Ateliere Live and TAMS replay empower next-generation cloud-native media applications.

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced it will showcase a TAMS (Time Addressable Media Store) replay capability for the first time at the 2025 NAB Show (booth W1267 ). TAMS is a BBC Research & Development initiative to encourage time-addressable media storage approaches that enable next-generation media applications. TAMS offers a new way of working with cloud-based productions to streamline fast-turnaround edits. Ateliere Live is uniquely positioned to feed a TAMS media store with time-addressable content, thanks to a unique approach to content ingest and contribution.

A Game-Changer for Live and Remote Sports Production

One of the most exciting use cases for TAMS replay lies in live sports production. With Ateliere Live, content from multiple cameras can be ingested directly into a TAMS-compliant media store in real-time, capturing every detail, from multiple angles. Operators such as technical directors or vision mixers can then initiate replays by selecting a specific camera, previewing a replay window, and integrating it seamlessly with the live program output. This functionality ensures swift access to contextual replays tailored to audience needs.

Meet Ateliere at 2025 NAB Show

At NAB, Ateliere will also showcase its vision for combined Atelere Live and Ateliere Connect workflows-where content flows fluidly and efficiently across production, postproduction, and distribution, enriched with critical contextual metadata. This aligns with the broader mission of TAMS to enable more intelligent decision-making and resource allocation throughout the global media supply chain.

2025 NAB Show attendees can see TAMS and Ateliere solutions in action at booth W1267 in Las Vegas from April 6-9, 2025 or book a private meeting to discuss your workflow needs and how Ateliere solutions can help. For more information, visit www.ateliere.com .

About TAMS

TAMS is an open framework that brings together object storage, segmented media, and time-based indexing-all through a simple HTTP API. It's designed to create a shared ecosystem where multiple tools and algorithms can work together seamlessly on the same content, no matter the vendor.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect specializes in AI powered video intelligence solutions, efficient media workflow orchestration and scalable, self-serve content distribution.. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for proprietary hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

