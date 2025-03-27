Qollateral: How NYC's Fastest-Growing Luxury Asset Lender is Redefining the Pawn Industry

Qollateral is an NYC-based lending firm that provides customers with a safe way to cash in on their valuable assets. They're making waves by challenging the way the industry does business by offering customers higher loan offers in a more welcoming, no-pressure setting. This innovative approach to lending has made Qollateral one of the fastest-growing luxury asset-backed lenders in NYC.

The Qollateral team brings compassion and understanding to asset-backed lending by evaluating each customer's offer on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to provide competitive yet realistic same-day cash loans to help individuals find the funding they need while retaining ownership of their valuables. There is no need to sell sentimental assets. Furthermore, since an asset serves as security for the loan, the entire process is confidential and doesn't affect the borrower's credit score. Business is kept strictly between the borrower and Qollateral.

Loan-to-value financing also plays a key role in Qollateral's popular lending model. A team of skilled appraisers with decades of combined experience in the luxury industry evaluates each asset to determine its value. The loans are based on a percentage of that value. Qollateral stands apart from its peers by providing better loan-to-value ratios, up to $10 million.

Which Assets Does Qollateral Accept?

Below are a few examples of the different types of assets Qollateral accepts:

Luxury watches

High-end Jewelry

Engagement rings

Loose Gemstones

Gold and other precious metals

Designer handbags

Gold and silver coins

Autographed sports cards and memorabilia

Rare wines and whiskeys

Comic books

How the Lending Process Works

Qollateral makes it easy to loan against valuable assets. The first step is to schedule an appraisal. Customers local to NYC can meet with the Qollateral team one-on-one. However, the company also provides virtual lending services using free, fully insured shipping labels to send assets to their office for evaluation. Customers are kept in the loop throughout the process to ensure complete transparency.

After appraising the item, Qollateral will make a loan offer. There is no pressure to commit. However, should the borrower agree to move forward, all that is left to do is sign the loan document to receive immediate funding either by cash, check, or bank wire. The entire process can be completed on the same day if the borrower chooses. During the loan, assets are fully insured and stored in a vault in the International Gem Tower, one of the safest buildings in the city. The borrower can collect their assets when the loan is repaid.

About Qollateral

Qollateral is an NYC-based collateral lending firm dedicated to helping Americans find reliable access to funding. More and more discerning borrowers are turning to Qollateral for its compassionate and discreet approach to lending and competitive, same-day loan offers on various assets, such as Rolex watches, diamond engagement rings, signed sports cards, collectible wines, limited edition comic books, coins, loose gemstones, and much more.

Readers interested in learning more can visit Qollateral's website directly at www.qollateral.com .

Media contact:

Michael Manashirov

Qollateral

hello@qollateral.com

212-287-5257

SOURCE: Qollateral

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire