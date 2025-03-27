Customer Information System (CIS) Market worth $3.26 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Information System Market is slated to expand from USD 1.79 billion in 2025 to USD 3.26 billion by the year 2030 at a substantial CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Customer Information System Market"

358 - Tables

63 - Figures

379 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183489801

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Wipro (India), Hansen Technologies (Australia), Engineering Group (Italy), Gentrack (New Zealand), Minsait (Spain), CSG International (US), Solteq (Finland), EG (Denmark), Inhemeter (China), i3 Verticals (US), Itineris (Belgium), Fluentgrid (India), Asseco Group (Poland), Meridian Cooperative (US), Smart Energy Water (US), Kraken Technologies (UK), Kaluza (UK), Open Intelligence (US), Cayenta (Canada), Advanced Utility Systems (Canada), Ferranti Computer Systems (Belgium), NorthStar Utilities Solutions (Canada), VertexOne (US), Tally Group (Australia), Avertra (US), Cogsdale (Canada), inHANCE Utilities Solutions (US), Efluid (France), Milsoft Utility Solutions (US), Bynry (US), Starnik (US), SpryPoint (Canada), Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (US), MaxBill (UK), and SkyBill (Latvia).

The Customer Information System (CIS) market is rapidly transforming as utilities globally face increasing pressure to improve billing accuracy, operational efficiency, and customer engagement while incorporating complex renewable energy frameworks and smart grid technologies. With the rising adoption of smart meters and distributed energy resources (DERs), utilities are investing more in advanced CIS platforms that can effectively handle large volumes of consumption data, provide real-time billing, and adhere to stringent regulatory standards. Utility companies are increasingly relying on cloud-based solutions that incorporate AI-driven analytics, dynamic pricing models, and predictive insights to improve revenue and customer satisfaction. In addition, the trend toward decentralized energy systems and deregulated markets is driving demand for CIS solutions that can handle complex multi-tariff billing scenarios, net metering, and virtual power plants. The market is experiencing significant expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with the latter being driven by its proactive infrastructure modernization and regulatory compliance initiatives, as well as innovation from key players in scalable, interoperable CIS platforms.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=183489801

By offering, services segment to account for highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increased need for bespoke CIS implementation & maintenance services

By offering, services is the fastest-growing segment in the CIS market, driven by the complexity of deploying, integrating, and maintaining modern CIS platforms amid widespread digital transformation efforts by utilities. As utilities transition from outdated systems to advanced cloud-based CIS solutions, they need extensive consulting, implementation, customization, and training services to ensure smooth transitions and reduce operational disruptions. Specialized services are essential for addressing the rapid integration of smart meters, distributed energy resources (DERs), and dynamic pricing models, which can lead to improved interoperability, system optimization, and regulatory compliance. Also, the use of managed services by utilities for managing CIS infrastructure has become widespread; this allows utilities to concentrate on core operations at lower costs and with greater flexibility and scalability. Increasing use of AI-driven analytics and machine learning in CIS platforms has also driven demand for data management and analytics services that help utilities extract actionable insights from large datasets. As utilities continue modernization efforts, service providers delivering comprehensive implementation, integration, and maintenance solutions are experiencing a surge in demand, making the services segment the fastest-growing part of the CIS market.

Increasing demand for precise billing, and proliferation of multi-tariff structures in utilities sector has driven billing & revenue management as the largest application by market share in 2025

The billing and revenue management segment leads the CIS market in 2025 due to its essential role in ensuring revenue assurance, financial stability, and regulatory compliance for utilities in increasingly complex energy environments. With the rapid deployment of smart meters and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs), precise billing and revenue management have become critical. Due to the need for scalable and adaptable customer management platforms, billing & revenue management becomes crucial as it involves managing multiple billing models, including multi-tariff structures that can accommodate different types of tariffs. Moreover, the implementation of strict regulatory policies that necessitate billing transparency, data accuracy, and customer protection encourage utilities to adopt advanced solutions such as real-time billing, automated reconciliation, or predictive analytics. The growing transition to cloud-native platforms enhances this segment by enabling utilities to streamline billing processes, minimize revenue loss, and improve customer engagement. As utilities prioritize optimizing revenue collection and providing personalized customer experiences, the need for advanced billing and revenue management solutions propels the growth of the CIS market, establishing it as the largest application segment.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=183489801

Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest growing region over the forecast period, fueled by rising uptake of smart meter infrastructure and increasing pressure for transparent energy billing

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the CIS market, spurred by rapid infrastructure modernization, extensive smart meter deployments, and the pressing need to improve utility efficiency and customer engagement in response to increasing energy demand. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are making significant investments in smart grid initiatives and upgrading outdated systems to comply with changing regulatory requirements and support distributed energy resources (DERs). The region's diverse utility landscape, marked by different regulatory environments and varying technological advancements, is driving a strong demand for scalable, cloud-based CIS solutions that provide real-time billing, dynamic pricing, and AI-driven analytics. Furthermore, regional governments are advancing digital transformation efforts to enhance energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions, thereby accelerating CIS adoption. The need for advanced CIS platforms across utilities is also on the rise to ascertain revenue assurance, billing transparency, and customer experiences. The rapid urbanization in the region, along with the rise of smart city initiatives, is driving the adoption of sophisticated CIS solutions, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market worldwide.

Top Key Companies in Customer Information System Market:

The major players in the Customer Information System Market include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Minsait (Spain), Hansen Technologies (Australia), Kraken Technologies (UK), Engineering Group (Italy), Gentrack (New Zealand), Itineris (Belgium), and CSG International (US), along with SMEs and startups such as Advanced Utility Systems (Canada), VertexOne (US), Efluid (France), Open Intelligence (US), Cayenta (Canada), Ferranti Computer Systems (Belgium), Tally Group (Australia), Kaluza (UK), Avertra (US), and Cogsdale (Canada).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insurance Platform Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Knowledge Graph Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Logistics Automation Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Managed Services Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates onCustomer Information System Companies andCustomer Information System Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customer-information-system-cis-market-worth-3-26-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302412902.html