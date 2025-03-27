Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19RLS | ISIN: XS1577947440 | Ticker-Symbol: IN1B
Frankfurt
26.03.25
09:27 Uhr
98,16 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.03.2025 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INEOS Automotive statement on the US tariffs announcement

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are outraged that the tariff situation with the US has been neglected by the EU.

INEOS Grenadier Logo

President Trump has been very clear on his intention to implement tariffs on the auto industry. He has been asking for fairness and reciprocity and yet European leaders have not come to the table to negotiate a better solution.

The US government has also been clear about the consequences of non-engagement. This should be a surprise to no-one in the EU, and it could and should have been averted.

Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive commented: "This is what happens when politicians sit on their hands. As a growing EU-based automobile brand, we are vulnerable to tariffs, and we need our politicians to support our business, our jobs and our economies. We need urgent and direct political intervention on tariffs."

"We will give whatever support we can to our political leaders to keep the playing field even for small, competitive brands such as Grenadier. But we must see action from EU politicians: only they are in a position to address the issue. Fortunately, we have been planning for tariffs but there is only so much we can do to protect US customers from price rises."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651861/5238578/INEOS_Grenadier_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ineos-automotive-statement-on-the-us-tariffs-announcement-302413274.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.