Edilians introduced Easy Roof Integration, its new mounting system for residential PV panels, at the BePositive trade show this week in Lyon, France. From pv magazine France Edilians, a French supplier of clay roofing and solar tiles, launched a new mounting system for residential PV panels this week at the BePositive trade show in Lyon, France. The Easy Roof Integration system installs like traditional tiles using an overlapping and interlocking design that eliminates the need for seals, cuts, ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM), or plastic penetration, the company said. It separates the ...

