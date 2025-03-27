Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
[27.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|4,803,093.00
|USD
|0
|37,095,693.96
|7.7233
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,653,882.00
|EUR
|33,110
|21,654,360.68
|5.9264
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,952,016.00
|GBP
|0
|20,177,791.62
|10.3369
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|632,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,190,654.68
|8.203
