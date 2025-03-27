Surviving Trump Podcast: New Podcast Surviving Trump Confronts the Political Crisis Threatening Democracy

Host Bella Goode Launches Deep-Dive Series on Trump's Authoritarian Playbook and America's Fight for the Future

In a time of political chaos and rising authoritarianism, a bold new podcast is rising to meet the moment. Surviving Trump, hosted by Bella Goode, offers more than commentary-it's a roadmap for understanding, resisting, and reclaiming democracy.

The podcast launched with 403 downloads in its first week, a strong debut that signals growing demand for thoughtful, empowering resistance content.

"This podcast isn't about rehashing the headlines," says Goode. "It's about helping people make sense of the chaos. It's about connecting the dots, building resilience, and staying grounded when everything around us feels uncertain."

How We Begin Again - With Hope and Resolve

Goode opens the series with a clear message of purpose and empowerment:

"When you understand what's at stake-when you know the players, their motivations, and their endgame-you gain clarity. And with that clarity, you're better equipped to push back."

Designed as part civics course, part emotional survival guide, Surviving Trump takes listeners beyond the outrage cycle and into a deeper understanding of the systems, ideologies, and actors shaping America's political future.

Beyond the Headlines: A Deep-Dive into Trump's America

Surviving Trump delivers thematic, highly focused episodes that unpack how democratic institutions are being systematically weakened-and how personal freedoms may be compromised through censorship, mass surveillance, politicized law enforcement, and the erosion of checks and balances.

Recent and Upcoming Episodes Include:

"Democracy on the Brink" - A breakdown of the pillars of democracy currently under siege.

"The Players in This Fight" - Unpacking the factions that fuel Trump's power, from MAGA loyalists to Silicon Valley billionaires.

"Breaking the Silence on Trump's Mental State" - This episode examines Trump's psychological profile and cognitive decline.

"The Cult of Trump" - Investigating the psychological hold Trump has over his base.

"The Power Grab" - How Trump is dismantling checks and balances and consolidating power.

"Project 2025 & The Road to Authoritarianism" - A look at the architects behind Trump's blueprint for a post-democratic America.

Elon Musk: Power in the Shadows - A six-part exploration of Musk's growing influence over U.S. institutions.

Each episode presents fact-based analysis, historical context, and real-world insight-making complex political dynamics understandable and actionable for a general audience.

Join the Fight-Before It's Too Late

Surviving Trump is more than a podcast-it's a tool for understanding the moment we're living through and preparing for what's next. It speaks to those who feel overwhelmed, disoriented, or silenced-and offers them a sense of agency.

Listen now on all major podcast platforms.

Follow Bella Goode on Bluesky @SurvivingTrump.bsky.social

for episode updates and discussion threads.

Find the podcast on BuzzSprout: https://survivingtrump.buzzsprout.com/

Intro Episode (7 minutes): https://www.buzzsprout.com/2455246/episodes/16682725

Teaser for Episode 2: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0cadTqXfEPGGNLPucrF79NU1Q

For interviews or media inquiries contact:

Bella Goode - bellagoodepodcast@gmail.com



