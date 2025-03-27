Email Marketing Integration in 2025: Key Benchmarks & Expert Guide by Selzy

Selzy, an email marketing platform, has released new research highlighting the crucial role of email marketing integrations in optimizing marketing strategies, enhancing personalization, and driving customer engagement.

Selzy, an email marketing platform, has released new research highlighting the crucial role of email marketing integrations in optimizing marketing strategies, enhancing personalization, and driving customer engagement. By examining its clients in 2025, Selzy revealed that 60% of marketers consider integrations the most important feature when selecting an automation provider. According to Verified Market Research, the integration platform as a service industry was valued at $6.68 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach $61.67 billion by 2031.

Email Marketing Integration: Report by Selzy



The study highlights the role, types, and impact of integrating email marketing with CRM systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media. It also reveals best email marketing integration practices and provides a guide to getting started.

Key findings from the study include:

25-30% of more than 50,000 Selzy customers use integrations monthly, contributing up to 15% of the company's revenue.

Customers who utilize integrations have a lifetime value (LTV) more than 20% higher than those who do not.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms are essential for handling customer interactions and data with 90% of marketers using them.

Automated campaigns not only have high open rates and click rates, but according to Omnisend, they also bring 41% of all email orders while only accounting for 2% of email sends.

Morning Consult survey indicated consumers are the most interested in AI-powered shopping recommendations at 45% of all respondents, followed by personalized gift guides ( 41% ).

34% believe CRM software with automation capabilities adoption had the biggest positive impact on their work, automated lead generation was the most helpful for 33%, and email marketing automation for 27%.

"Email marketing is all about building a connection with your audience. But to build it, your messages should be consistent," said Dmitry Solovyev, CEO and Founder of Selzy. "According to Marigold's 2024 report on consumer trends, 20% of Gen Z and Millennials find a consistent digital experience more important than price. The same study found that 51% of customers globally experienced frustration in the past 6 months caused by irrelevant content or offers. That's why integration should be a key part of your strategy if you want to improve the customer experience. Our research gives you valuable data on how integration matters, and what works better for Generation X and Z."

Methodology

The research is based on a poll Selzy sent to its customers. The analysis also included industry and business reports, along with research from respected sources like Omnisend, Verified Market Research, Pipedrive, Grand View Research. This combination of data and expert insights offers valuable recommendations on email integration, its types, use cases and guide how to do it.

Complete research results are here.

About Selzy

Selzy is an email marketing platform that helps small and midsize companies increase revenue with simple and cost-effective campaigns. With a flexible email builder, AI assistant, 24/7 support, and affordable pricing, Selzy provides easy-to-use marketing tools for business growth.

