United Chargers Inc: United Chargers Announces Full Integration and Multi-App Capability for Grizzl-E EV Charging Stations With ev.energy

In the next step in advancing EV Charging technology, United Chargers is adding another software option to its popular Grizzl-E Ultimate product line with ev.energy. Customers now have even more choices to select software that works better for their needs and ensures long-term flexibility and peace of mind with OCPP.

Today, United Chargers Inc., a leading EV Charger manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E line of products, announces a new EV Software partnership and integration with ev.energy. The new-generation Wi-Fi-Connected Grizzl-E EV Chargers lineup, including Grizzl-E Ultimate 48A and Grizzl-E Ultimate 80A, is now fully integrated with ev.energy, a leading provider of smart EV charging solutions. Drivers can maximize savings and minimize their environmental impact by using the ev.energy app and accessing managed charging programs from utilities across North America. This is the next step in the evolution of home charging that will offer all users more flexibility, dependability, and long-term future-proofing. Grizzl-E Wi-Fi-Connected chargers use the open and interoperable Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) for smart charging software. United Chargers is continuing work to integrate Grizzl-E hardware with more software providers to give customers even more choices in their EV charging features.

Gleb Nikiforov, United Chargers CEO, said, "Today is the next milestone in achieving EV charger interoperability, which will speed up the EV adoption and EV infrastructure build-up. We are happy to announce that the ev.energy app is now fully compatible with the popular Grizzl-E lineup of the newest Ultimate products. Now, those EV chargers are eligible for all energy programs led by EV.Energy around the world."

"We're excited to collaborate with United Chargers and bring ev.energy's smart charging capabilities to the popular Grizzl-E Ultimate line," said Julie Taylor, VP of Global Sales Growth & Partnerships at ev.energy. "This integration underscores our commitment to open standards and providing EV drivers with greater choice and flexibility in how they manage their charging. By combining ev.energy's software with United Chargers' robust hardware, we're empowering users to optimize their charging for cost, convenience, and a greener grid."

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian EVSE manufacturer and a leader in Level 2 EVSEs. United Chargers designs, develops, and manufactures its popular Grizzl-E EV chargers in Canada. United Chargers' goal is to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles with durable, affordable, and practical products for home and commercial use. Learn more: www.grizzl-e.com .

About EV.Energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM, and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 200,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://www.ev.energy/ .

