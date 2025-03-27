Inogen Alliance: Regulatory Changes in the APAC Region: Key Updates for 2025

David Cham, Technical Principal for EHS & Risk Management, ESC Singapore

As governments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continue to strengthen their regulatory frameworks, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of significant changes in environmental protection, workplace safety, and energy policy. These updates reflect a growing global emphasis on sustainability, safety, and compliance with international standards. From stricter controls on hazardous chemicals to comprehensive energy transition policies and workplace safety reforms, businesses operating in APAC must stay ahead of evolving regulations to remain compliant and competitive.

This article highlights some of the most impactful regulatory changes set to take effect in 2025 from Associate ESC, including Singapore's new restrictions on persistent chemicals, Vietnam's transformative Electricity Law, and broader workplace safety reforms. Additionally, we provide a brief overview of key 2024 environmental, health, and safety (EHS) regulatory updates across ASEAN nations.

Singapore's Regulatory Changes on Persistent Chemicals

In a significant move to enhance environmental protection and public health, Singapore has introduced new regulations targeting persistent chemicals. The Environmental Protection and Management Act 1999 (Amendment of Second Schedule) Order 2025 and the Environmental Protection and Management (Hazardous Substances) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, announced in January 2025, mark a crucial step in the country's commitment to international environmental standards.

Set to take effect on August 1, 2025, these regulations focus on two chemical groups:

Long-chain perfluorocarboxylic acids (LC-PFCAs) (C9-C21 chain lengths), their salts, and related compounds.

Medium-chain chlorinated paraffins (MCCPs) (C14-C17 chain lengths).

These substances, classified as Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) under the Stockholm Convention, pose significant environmental and health risks. Companies in chemical manufacturing, consumer goods production, and waste management must adapt to stricter licensing, reformulation requirements, and enhanced waste disposal protocols. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will implement rigorous control measures, requiring Hazardous Substances Permits (HS Permits) and improved safety management systems. Businesses will need to ensure compliance through proper storage conditions, emergency response plans, and employee training.

Vietnam's Electricity Law and Renewable Energy Expansion

Vietnam's new Electricity Law, taking effect on February 1, 2025, replaces a decades-old framework and aims to facilitate the country's transition towards renewable energy. With a goal of generating over 60% of electricity from solar and wind by 2050, the new law aligns with Vietnam's decarbonization and energy security strategies.

Key regulatory updates include:

Simplified approval processes for urgent energy projects.

Incentives for small hydropower and offshore wind initiatives.

Special mechanisms for Direct Power Purchase Agreements .

Establishment of renewable energy industrial centers.

The legislation introduces a multi-component electricity pricing mechanism, eliminating cross-subsidies and implementing market-based tariffs. Offshore wind projects will benefit from sea area levy exemptions during construction and 50% reductions for 12 years post-operation. However, with over 60 provisions still requiring additional guidance, forthcoming decrees and ministerial decisions will further refine the regulatory framework.

Singapore's Workplace Safety Reforms for Machinery and Combustible Dust

Starting January 1, 2025, Singapore will implement stricter workplace safety regulations targeting machinery hazards and combustible dust risks. These changes stem from an increased focus on accident prevention following a fatal explosion in Tuas in 2021 and rising workplace injuries linked to machinery incidents.

Key regulatory updates include:

Expansion of high-risk machinery regulations to cover sheet benders, rollers, lathes, milling machines, and industrial food processing equipment .

New obligations for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, and modifiers to ensure machinery safety from design to daily use.

Mandatory labeling of combustible dust in bulk packaging (e.g., flour, starch over 25kg) and enhanced reporting requirements for organizations handling hazardous dust materials.

Companies must review risk management strategies, train employees, and enhance documentation to meet compliance requirements by 2025. These measures reflect Singapore's ongoing efforts to create safer work environments through stronger regulatory oversight.

2024 EHS Regulatory Updates Across ASEAN

Across the APAC region, governments have introduced key regulatory changes in environmental protection, workplace safety, and energy efficiency:

Indonesia implemented Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) procedures , revised hazardous substance regulations, and new energy efficiency mandates .

Thailand enacted a Climate Change Act , introducing carbon taxes, an emissions trading system, and a national greenhouse gas database .

Malaysia introduced amendments to its Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and launched the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024 (EECA) .

Vietnam strengthened hazardous chemical safety regulations , with new requirements for storage, leak detection, and protective equipment .

Philippines reinforced energy efficiency enforcement through DOE Circular No. DC2024-05-0011, enhancing compliance for designated establishments.

Staying Ahead in a Changing Regulatory Landscape

As APAC nations tighten regulations on environmental protection, workplace safety, and sustainability, businesses must proactively adapt to evolving compliance requirements. These regulatory changes highlight a global shift towards stricter controls on chemicals, safer workplace environments, and cleaner energy transitions. Companies that stay ahead of these developments will be better positioned for regulatory compliance and long-term sustainability in the region.

Check out more on how our local Associates around the globe can help your company with understanding these local regulatory requirements and keep up to date on emerging trends and changes.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire