Sulzer is developing advanced pumps for Hyme Energy's patented molten hydroxide salt energy storage technology. Building on the success of the pioneering Molten Salts Storage (MOSS) project in Denmark, the partners now seek to commercilize the solution. From ESS News Danish thermal energy storage developer Hyme Energy and Switzerland-based fluid engineering specialist Sulzer have joined hands to pave the way for the commercialization of their novel molten salt energy storage solution, a green alternative for industrial heat generation. The two companies previously collaborated on the MOSS demonstrator ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...