News summary:

Adtran's 50G PON fiber access solution and fiber monitoring platform recognized for their impact on advancing fiber broadband connectivity

SDX 6405 OLT supports coexistence of GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON on each port for seamless network scaling

ALM with deep PON assurance delivers real-time, in-service fiber monitoring, enhancing network reliability and reducing opex costs

Adtran today announced that it has won two FTTH Innovation Awards at the FTTH Conference 2025, recognizing its SDX 6405 optical line terminal (OLT) and ALM fiber monitoring platform as standout technologies supporting next-generation fiber networks. Organized by the FTTH Council Europe, the annual awards highlight innovations that accelerate fiber broadband rollouts while improving scalability, operational efficiency and user experience. Adtran received awards in two categories: 'Active infrastructure central network' and 'Installation equipment, tools, test measurement instruments.'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326874284/en/

Adtran's SDX 6405 OLT and ALM fiber monitoring platform received Innovation Awards at the FTTH Conference 2025.

"We're honored to receive this recognition at the FTTH Conference. It's a fantastic achievement for our team and a validation of the vision that's guided our work: to help service providers build fiber networks that are open, scalable and ready for what comes next," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "These wins reflect the dedication and expertise across our organization from engineering to product to field support and the close partnerships we've built with customers to solve real deployment challenges. Whether it's enabling a future-proof transition to 50G PON or delivering affordable, real-time visibility into the access network, we're focused on giving operators the tools to grow efficiently, improve reliability and stay ahead of demand."

Adtran's SDX 6405 won in the central network category for its 50G PON capabilities and disaggregated architecture. Part of the SDX 6000 Series, it supports GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON on every port, enabling providers to deliver multigigabit services for residential, business and backhaul use cases all over a single fiber. Its modular design eliminates the trade-off between near-term cost and long-term scalability. With the SDX 6405, providers can gradually add 50G OLTs to meet growing demand without disrupting existing subscribers or overhauling infrastructure. Built on an open, software-defined architecture, it integrates seamlessly into multivendor networks and supports automated service delivery through Adtran's Mosaic Cloud Platform.

In the tools and measurement category, Adtran's ALM was recognized for redefining how service providers monitor and manage fiber infrastructure. The compact, low-power device offers real-time, in-service visibility across the entire optical plant enabling operators to detect and pinpoint issues before they affect customers. A key innovation is its deep PON assurance capability, which makes it possible to monitor fiber behind splitters without the need for demarcation reflectors. This is especially valuable for FTTH deployments, where scale and complexity can make fault detection and resolution a significant operational challenge. With support for fixed and mobile access networks, ALM empowers operators to increase service quality while lowering operational costs.

"These two awards recognize technologies that are solving critical challenges in access networks from scaling bandwidth to ensuring new levels of service reliability," commented Robert Conger, GM of software platforms and strategy at Adtran. "With 50G PON, we're enabling a new generation of services that demand ultra-fast, highly reliable connectivity whether that's AI workloads, immersive experiences or industrial automation. At the same time, it delivers lower-speed services like 1G and 10G far more efficiently, helping operators simplify their access infrastructure and maximize return on investment. And with deep PON assurance, we're giving operators the visibility they need to maintain those services at scale. It's about building the foundation for sustainable, high-performance broadband that can evolve with demand."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326874284/en/

Contacts:

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com